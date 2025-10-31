Anzeige
Freitag, 31.10.2025
Buy the Dip? Ethereum explodiert während der Preis hinkt und Republic holt sich $100M für die Zukunft!
WKN: A3DCSM | ISIN: GB00BP2C3V08
Frankfurt
30.10.25 | 15:29
0,023 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or "the Company"), an emerging leader in the field of longevity research, focused on developing therapeutic solutions for the prevention of age-related diseases, announces that the total issued share capital of the Company as at 31 October 2025 consists of 493,547,942 Ordinary Shares none of which are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 493,547,942.

The figure of 493,547,942 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders of the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their investment in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contacts

Genflow Biosciences

Harbor Access

Dr Eric Leire, CEO

Jonathan Paterson, Investor Relations

+32-477-495-881

+1 475 477 9401

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-access.com

About Genflow Biosciences

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies to decelerate the aging process, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising results. Genflow's 12-month proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating their SIRT6-centenarian gene therapy in aged dogs began in March 2025. Other programs planned include a clinical trial that will explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there are no effective treatments. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

-Ends-

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Genflow Biosciences PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/genflow-biosciences-plc-announces-total-voting-rights-1094403

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
