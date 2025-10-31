

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Tsusho Corporation reported first half profit attributable to owners of the parent of 186.92 billion yen, an increase of 3.0% from last year. Basic earnings per share was 177.06 yen compared to 171.98 yen. For the six months ended September 30, 2025, revenue was 5.4 trillion yen, up 6.9% from prior year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 341.00 yen; and profit attributable to owners of the parent of 360.0 billion yen.



