

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Tsusho Corporation (9TO.F) revealed a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY286.970 billion, or JPY271.82 per share. This compares with JPY277.851 billion, or JPY263.20 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to JPY8.382 trillion from JPY7.648 trillion last year.



Toyota Tsusho Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY286.970 Bln. vs. JPY277.851 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY271.82 vs. JPY263.20 last year. -Revenue: JPY8.382 Tn vs. JPY7.648 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 341.00



