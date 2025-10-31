

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Corporation (SSUMY) on Friday reported higher earnings for the six months ended September 30, 2025, mainly driven by profit contributions from the consolidation of Net One Systems into SCSK.



Profit before tax rose 12.9% to 372.401 billion yen, compared with 329.739 billion yen in the same period last year.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent climbed 18.6% to 301.235 billion yen from 253.963 billion yen a year earlier. EPS was 248.95 yen, up from 209.20 yen last year.



Revenue inched up 0.5% to 3.537 trillion yen, from 3.518 trillion yen a year ago.



Gain on property, plant and equipment, improved to 14 billion yen from a loss of 0.8 billion yen a year ago, mainly due to the delivery of large-scale real estate properties.



Gain on securities and other investments, rose to 21.7 billion yen from 12.1 billion yen, while share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method grew to 159.6 billion yen from 133.4 billion yen, supported by improved profitability in the U.S. tire sales and marketing business following the divestment of Midas.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects profit attributable to owners of the parent to rise 1.4% from the previous year to 570 billion yen. Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent are projected at 471.75 yen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News