Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+15% an einem Tag - und dieser Ausbruch hat gerade erst begonnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D3EV | ISIN: CA11271J1075 | Ticker-Symbol: K7X
Tradegate
19.12.25 | 10:04
38,900 Euro
+1,83 % +0,700
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,30038,60010:10
38,30038,60010:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIR LEASE
AIR LEASE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR LEASE CORPORATION54,500,00 %
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT INC125,35+0,44 %
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION38,900+1,83 %
SUMITOMO CORPORATION29,220-0,75 %
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP INC27,695+2,31 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.