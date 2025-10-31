

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ZOZO reported that its first half profit attributable to owners of parent of 21.0 billion yen, down 0.6% from last year. Earnings per share was 23.68 yen compared to 23.72 yen. Net sales were 105.25 billion yen, up 6.5%.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company projects: profit to owners of parent of 47.8 billion yen; earnings per share of 53.66 yen; and net sales of 231.5 billion yen.



