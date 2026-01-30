

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - ZOZO, Inc. (SAR.F) announced a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY36.976 billion, or JPY41.73 per share. This compares with JPY35.943 billion, or JPY40.35 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to JPY171.805 billion from JPY161.076 billion last year.



ZOZO, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY36.976 Bln. vs. JPY35.943 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY41.73 vs. JPY40.35 last year. -Revenue: JPY171.805 Bln vs. JPY161.076 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its guidance.



ZOZO continues to anticipate a net income of JPY 47.800 billion, up 5.4% from last year. Earnings per share are still expected to be at JPY 53.66. The company continues to project sales of JPY 231.500 billion, up 8.6% from the prior year.



For the full year, ZOZO still expects to pay a total dividend of JPY 39 per share, less than JPY 107 per share in the previous year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News