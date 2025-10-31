InCoax Networks AB: InCoax Networks AB Interim Report, July - September 2025

2025 has been marked by both progress and challenges. The transition from the development phase to the commercial phase has taken longer than planned, primarily due to deferred orders from key customers and a delayed start to the collaboration with Nokia. The slower sales pace has negatively affected earnings, leading to the decision to implement an expanded and more comprehensive cost-saving program. The program aims to align the cost base with the current revenue level, strengthen liquidity, and create financial flexibility ahead of the next growth phase.

Financial performance

July - September 2025

Net sales amounted to 5,331 kSEK (16,855).

Operating profit (EBITA) totaled -7,681 kSEK (-8,829).

Profit after tax was -7,672 kSEK (-8,836), and earnings per share were -0.06 SEK (-0.08).

Cash flow for the quarter, including financing activities, amounted to -7,379 kSEK (-2,835).

January - September 2025

Net sales amounted to 39,028 kSEK (67,080).

Operating profit (EBITA) totaled -21,497 kSEK (-10,984).

Profit after tax amounted to -21,678 kSEK (-11,504), and earnings per share amounted to -0.17 SEK (-0.11).

Cash flow for the period, including financing activities, amounted to 12,280 kSEK (18,602).

Significant events during the quarter

InCoax wins additional order of 3.2 MSEK from the US-based Tier-1 operator.

Significant events after the quarter

InCoax premieres new 5G mmWave FWA broadband extension with live demo at NetworkX in Paris.

InCoax launches 5 Gbps over coax with MoCA Access 2.5 aggregation, solution now available.

InCoax MoCA Access technology featured in "FWA Solution of the Year" at NetworkX Awards 2025.

Full the full report, please download the attached PDF. The full report is also available at incoax.com.

This information is such information as InCoax Networks AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08.30 CET on October 31, 2025.

For additional information, please contact:

Jörgen Ekengren, CEO, InCoax Networks AB

jorgen.ekengren@incoax.com

+46 73 899 55 52

About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high performance, future proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and Internet access for all.

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Vator Securities AB, tel. +46 8-5800 6599, ca@vatorsec.se, is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.