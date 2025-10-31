

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NGK Insulators, Ltd. (NGKIF), a Japanese ceramics company, on Friday reported stronger sales and operating profit for the six months ended September 30, 2025, though net income declined due to higher extraordinary losses, mainly from restructuring costs.



Profit before tax fell to 32.935 billion yen from 36.993 billion yen in the same period of 2024. The decline primarily reflected extraordinary losses totaling 14.359 billion yen, up sharply from 2.323 billion yen a year earlier, driven by business restructuring expenses of 11.693 billion yen and higher impairment losses.



Operating profit rose 22.7% to 48.7 billion yen from 39.7 billion yen.



Net income attributable to owners of parent declined to 23.87 billion yen or 81.46 yen per share from 25.869 billion yen or 86.88 yen per share last year.



Net sales grew 9.3% to 326.204 billion yen from 298.352 billion yen.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects net sales of 650 billion yen, up 4.9% from the prior year. Net income attributable to owners of parent is expected at 55 billion yen, up 0.1%, or 189.44 yen per share.



