Freitag, 31.10.2025
WKN: 885836 | ISIN: US6174464486 | Ticker-Symbol: DWD
Tradegate
31.10.25 | 17:26
142,36 Euro
-0,32 % -0,46
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.10.2025 16:00 Uhr
51 Leser
Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic Announces Major Shareholder Notification from Morgan Stanley

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 31, 2025 - Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Bavarian Nordic A/S hereby announces that the Company has received notification from Morgan Stanley that they hold 4.99% of the shares and voting rights in Bavarian Nordic A/S as of October 27, 2025.

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Contact investors:
Europe: Disa Tuominen, IR Manager, detu@bavarian-nordic.com
US: Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, graham@gilmartinir.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Contact media:
Nicole Seroff, Vice President Corporate Communications, nise@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 53 88 06 03

Company Announcement no. 37 / 2025


