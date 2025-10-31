Rektron Group Inc.: Rektron Reports Temporary Management Trading Restrictions Related to Filing Delay

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / Rektron Group Inc. ("Rektron" or the "Company") (CSE:REK.U)(FRA:F75) a global commodities trading company announced today that it anticipates the filing of its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications and annual information form for the financial year ended July 31, 2025 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") will be delayed beyond the required filing deadline under Parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and pursuant to National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuer's Annual and Interim Filings, October 29, 2025 (the "Filing Deadline").

The delay is due to continuing challenges and delays in obtaining third-party confirmations from the Company's subsidiaries in Hong Kong SAR and the UAE. These confirmations are necessary for the auditors' procedures and affect the completion of the audit. As a result, the Company has determined that it will not be able to complete the audit and file the Annual Filings by the Filing Deadline. The MCTO was granted by the Company's principal regulator, the BCSC, on 30th October 2025, and will be in effect until the default is remedied. The issuance of the MCTO will restrict trading by management and directors only and generally will not affect the ability of persons who have not been directors, officers or insiders of the Company to trade in their securities.

The Company has appointed a disclosure-task lead reporting to the Chief Financial Officer to coordinate confirmations and completion of local accounts from the Hong Kong and UAE subsidiaries, with daily status checkpoints, documented follow-ups and escalation procedures to local banks, counterparties and registries, as needed. Also, the Company will implement any auditor-approved alternative procedures to support affected balances and will use them on an as-needed basis. The Company intends to work closely with its auditor and expects to file the Annual Filings as soon as possible, and in any event, no later than December 18, 2025. The Company does not anticipate any delay in filing its interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and the related officer certifications for the financial period ended October 31, 2025, due by December 15, 2025.

The Company is providing this default announcement in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The Company has made an application to the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), as principal regulator of the Company, for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") under NP 12-203 in respect of the anticipated default regarding the Annual Filings.

The Company intends to follow the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases, for as long as the Company remains in default. The Company confirms, as of the date of this news release, that there is no insolvency proceeding against it.

About Rektron Group Inc.

Rektron Group Inc. (CSE:REK.U)(FRA:F75), through its subsidiaries, is a global physical commodities trading and infrastructure company focused on delivering sustainable supply chain operations across energy and metals commodity markets.

The Company's vertically integrated model combines physical commodity trading, logistics, structured financing, and risk management under one platform, enabling efficient and secure global trade. Through its core divisions, the Company is positioned at the intersection of industrial growth and the global energy transition.

Rektron is committed to driving long-term value through innovation, responsible resource management, and a strategic focus on circular economy principles and low-carbon solutions.

Please visit www.rektrongroup.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Rektron's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Rektron's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, there being a delay in the Company's management completing its work, complete and file the Annual Filings by December 18, 2025, and other factors set forth under "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended July 31, 2024 and dated November 25, 2024, and other continuous disclosure documents available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+. Rektron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rektron to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Martyna Jovaisaite

Rektron Group Inc.

investorrelations@rektrongroup.com

(604) 359-5412

Contact Information:

Jigar Desai

CFO

jd@rektrongroup.com

SOURCE: Rektron Group Inc.

