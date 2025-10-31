Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 31-Oct-2025 / 16:50 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 31 October 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 31 October 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 64,382 Highest price paid per share: 133.80p Lowest price paid per share: 131.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 132.2259p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 607,588 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,133,988 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,133,988 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 132.2259p 64,382

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 563 132.20 08:00:24 00359006529TRLO1 XLON 613 133.60 08:15:44 00359016056TRLO1 XLON 584 133.00 08:21:09 00359021307TRLO1 XLON 287 132.80 08:45:30 00359036712TRLO1 XLON 298 132.80 08:45:30 00359036713TRLO1 XLON 77 133.60 09:25:11 00359076383TRLO1 XLON 114 133.60 09:25:11 00359076384TRLO1 XLON 344 133.80 09:25:30 00359076756TRLO1 XLON 283 133.80 09:25:30 00359076757TRLO1 XLON 617 133.40 09:25:30 00359076758TRLO1 XLON 150 133.80 09:25:30 00359076759TRLO1 XLON 617 133.40 09:25:31 00359076800TRLO1 XLON 601 133.20 09:40:10 00359099319TRLO1 XLON 618 133.40 09:58:40 00359125660TRLO1 XLON 500 133.00 10:30:11 00359127285TRLO1 XLON 73 133.00 10:30:11 00359127286TRLO1 XLON 1197 133.00 10:35:20 00359127513TRLO1 XLON 211 133.00 10:35:20 00359127516TRLO1 XLON 619 132.60 10:35:20 00359127517TRLO1 XLON 400 132.60 10:39:08 00359127685TRLO1 XLON 186 132.60 10:39:08 00359127686TRLO1 XLON 6 132.80 10:56:59 00359128367TRLO1 XLON 65 132.60 11:06:39 00359128688TRLO1 XLON 21 132.60 11:06:39 00359128689TRLO1 XLON 36 132.60 11:06:39 00359128690TRLO1 XLON 158 132.80 11:17:08 00359129167TRLO1 XLON 214 133.20 11:21:57 00359129317TRLO1 XLON 806 133.20 11:21:57 00359129318TRLO1 XLON 125 133.80 11:57:38 00359130684TRLO1 XLON 565 133.40 12:00:56 00359130796TRLO1 XLON 511 133.00 12:05:00 00359130961TRLO1 XLON 684 133.40 12:18:01 00359131559TRLO1 XLON 630 133.40 12:18:01 00359131560TRLO1 XLON 200 133.80 12:31:57 00359132091TRLO1 XLON 1038 133.80 12:31:57 00359132092TRLO1 XLON 598 133.20 12:39:00 00359132289TRLO1 XLON 604 132.60 12:39:00 00359132290TRLO1 XLON 305 132.80 12:39:00 00359132291TRLO1 XLON 150 132.80 12:39:00 00359132292TRLO1 XLON 5939 133.00 12:39:00 00359132293TRLO1 XLON 4365 133.00 12:39:00 00359132294TRLO1 XLON 604 132.60 12:39:20 00359132310TRLO1 XLON 583 132.60 13:06:06 00359133052TRLO1 XLON 1177 132.40 13:17:32 00359133394TRLO1 XLON 235 132.20 13:20:31 00359133457TRLO1 XLON 263 132.20 13:20:34 00359133458TRLO1 XLON 75 132.20 13:20:34 00359133459TRLO1 XLON 11 132.20 13:20:34 00359133460TRLO1 XLON 224 132.20 13:20:34 00359133461TRLO1 XLON 2075 132.00 13:20:44 00359133462TRLO1 XLON 496 132.00 13:21:15 00359133468TRLO1 XLON 121 132.00 13:21:15 00359133469TRLO1 XLON 80 132.00 13:45:38 00359134811TRLO1 XLON 100 131.80 13:45:48 00359134821TRLO1 XLON 57 132.00 14:21:52 00359136354TRLO1 XLON 57 132.00 14:21:52 00359136355TRLO1 XLON 496 132.00 14:22:08 00359136366TRLO1 XLON 114 132.00 14:22:08 00359136367TRLO1 XLON 566 131.60 14:22:21 00359136377TRLO1 XLON 236 132.20 15:04:10 00359138233TRLO1 XLON 309 132.00 15:05:28 00359138270TRLO1 XLON 164 132.00 15:07:04 00359138452TRLO1 XLON 57 132.00 15:07:04 00359138453TRLO1 XLON 44 132.00 15:08:30 00359138518TRLO1 XLON 24 132.00 15:08:30 00359138519TRLO1 XLON 57 132.00 15:08:30 00359138520TRLO1 XLON 228 132.00 15:13:47 00359138771TRLO1 XLON 164 132.00 15:13:47 00359138772TRLO1 XLON 182 132.00 15:13:47 00359138773TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2025 12:50 ET (16:50 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

202 132.00 15:13:56 00359138782TRLO1 XLON 150 132.00 15:13:56 00359138783TRLO1 XLON 571 131.80 15:14:04 00359138796TRLO1 XLON 9 131.80 15:14:04 00359138797TRLO1 XLON 50 131.80 15:25:57 00359139454TRLO1 XLON 17 131.80 15:26:02 00359139455TRLO1 XLON 137 132.20 15:49:58 00359140326TRLO1 XLON 1104 132.20 15:54:33 00359140560TRLO1 XLON 500 132.00 15:54:37 00359140570TRLO1 XLON 411 132.00 15:54:50 00359140580TRLO1 XLON 89 132.00 15:54:50 00359140581TRLO1 XLON 89 132.00 15:54:50 00359140582TRLO1 XLON 84 132.00 15:54:50 00359140583TRLO1 XLON 416 132.00 15:54:50 00359140584TRLO1 XLON 224 131.60 16:00:01 00359140836TRLO1 XLON 383 131.60 16:00:01 00359140837TRLO1 XLON 24 131.20 16:04:00 00359141065TRLO1 XLON 107 131.20 16:04:00 00359141066TRLO1 XLON 150 131.20 16:04:00 00359141067TRLO1 XLON 129 131.20 16:04:00 00359141068TRLO1 XLON 57 131.40 16:11:02 00359141355TRLO1 XLON 98 131.40 16:11:02 00359141356TRLO1 XLON 123 131.40 16:11:02 00359141357TRLO1 XLON 75 131.40 16:11:02 00359141358TRLO1 XLON 265 131.40 16:11:45 00359141396TRLO1 XLON 353 131.40 16:11:45 00359141397TRLO1 XLON 6745 131.40 16:11:45 00359141398TRLO1 XLON 15093 131.40 16:11:45 00359141399TRLO1 XLON 594 131.20 16:11:45 00359141400TRLO1 XLON 586 131.40 16:12:29 00359141435TRLO1 XLON 25 131.60 16:16:15 00359141685TRLO1 XLON 578 131.60 16:16:26 00359141689TRLO1 XLON 8 131.80 16:18:31 00359141787TRLO1 XLON 165 131.80 16:18:31 00359141788TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 406874 EQS News ID: 2222178 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2222178&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2025 12:50 ET (16:50 GMT)