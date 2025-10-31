Anzeige
Freitag, 31.10.2025
Attestation ist die Killer-App - Republic baut sie jetzt!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
31.10.25 | 15:29
1,460 Euro
-0,68 % -0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4501,78018:35
31.10.2025 18:21 Uhr
31.10.2025 18:21 Uhr
142 Leser
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
31-Oct-2025 / 16:50 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

31 October 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  31 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         64,382 
 
Highest price paid per share:            133.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             131.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    132.2259p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 607,588 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,133,988 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,133,988 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      132.2259p                       64,382

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
563             132.20          08:00:24         00359006529TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             133.60          08:15:44         00359016056TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             133.00          08:21:09         00359021307TRLO1     XLON 
 
287             132.80          08:45:30         00359036712TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             132.80          08:45:30         00359036713TRLO1     XLON 
 
77              133.60          09:25:11         00359076383TRLO1     XLON 
 
114             133.60          09:25:11         00359076384TRLO1     XLON 
 
344             133.80          09:25:30         00359076756TRLO1     XLON 
 
283             133.80          09:25:30         00359076757TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             133.40          09:25:30         00359076758TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             133.80          09:25:30         00359076759TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             133.40          09:25:31         00359076800TRLO1     XLON 
 
601             133.20          09:40:10         00359099319TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             133.40          09:58:40         00359125660TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             133.00          10:30:11         00359127285TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              133.00          10:30:11         00359127286TRLO1     XLON 
 
1197             133.00          10:35:20         00359127513TRLO1     XLON 
 
211             133.00          10:35:20         00359127516TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             132.60          10:35:20         00359127517TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             132.60          10:39:08         00359127685TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             132.60          10:39:08         00359127686TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              132.80          10:56:59         00359128367TRLO1     XLON 
 
65              132.60          11:06:39         00359128688TRLO1     XLON 
 
21              132.60          11:06:39         00359128689TRLO1     XLON 
 
36              132.60          11:06:39         00359128690TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             132.80          11:17:08         00359129167TRLO1     XLON 
 
214             133.20          11:21:57         00359129317TRLO1     XLON 
 
806             133.20          11:21:57         00359129318TRLO1     XLON 
 
125             133.80          11:57:38         00359130684TRLO1     XLON 
 
565             133.40          12:00:56         00359130796TRLO1     XLON 
 
511             133.00          12:05:00         00359130961TRLO1     XLON 
 
684             133.40          12:18:01         00359131559TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             133.40          12:18:01         00359131560TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             133.80          12:31:57         00359132091TRLO1     XLON 
 
1038             133.80          12:31:57         00359132092TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             133.20          12:39:00         00359132289TRLO1     XLON 
 
604             132.60          12:39:00         00359132290TRLO1     XLON 
 
305             132.80          12:39:00         00359132291TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             132.80          12:39:00         00359132292TRLO1     XLON 
 
5939             133.00          12:39:00         00359132293TRLO1     XLON 
 
4365             133.00          12:39:00         00359132294TRLO1     XLON 
 
604             132.60          12:39:20         00359132310TRLO1     XLON 
 
583             132.60          13:06:06         00359133052TRLO1     XLON 
 
1177             132.40          13:17:32         00359133394TRLO1     XLON 
 
235             132.20          13:20:31         00359133457TRLO1     XLON 
 
263             132.20          13:20:34         00359133458TRLO1     XLON 
 
75              132.20          13:20:34         00359133459TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              132.20          13:20:34         00359133460TRLO1     XLON 
 
224             132.20          13:20:34         00359133461TRLO1     XLON 
 
2075             132.00          13:20:44         00359133462TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             132.00          13:21:15         00359133468TRLO1     XLON 
 
121             132.00          13:21:15         00359133469TRLO1     XLON 
 
80              132.00          13:45:38         00359134811TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             131.80          13:45:48         00359134821TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              132.00          14:21:52         00359136354TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              132.00          14:21:52         00359136355TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             132.00          14:22:08         00359136366TRLO1     XLON 
 
114             132.00          14:22:08         00359136367TRLO1     XLON 
 
566             131.60          14:22:21         00359136377TRLO1     XLON 
 
236             132.20          15:04:10         00359138233TRLO1     XLON 
 
309             132.00          15:05:28         00359138270TRLO1     XLON 
 
164             132.00          15:07:04         00359138452TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              132.00          15:07:04         00359138453TRLO1     XLON 
 
44              132.00          15:08:30         00359138518TRLO1     XLON 
 
24              132.00          15:08:30         00359138519TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              132.00          15:08:30         00359138520TRLO1     XLON 
 
228             132.00          15:13:47         00359138771TRLO1     XLON 
 
164             132.00          15:13:47         00359138772TRLO1     XLON 
 
182             132.00          15:13:47         00359138773TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2025 12:50 ET (16:50 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

202             132.00          15:13:56         00359138782TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             132.00          15:13:56         00359138783TRLO1     XLON 
 
571             131.80          15:14:04         00359138796TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              131.80          15:14:04         00359138797TRLO1     XLON 
 
50              131.80          15:25:57         00359139454TRLO1     XLON 
 
17              131.80          15:26:02         00359139455TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             132.20          15:49:58         00359140326TRLO1     XLON 
 
1104             132.20          15:54:33         00359140560TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             132.00          15:54:37         00359140570TRLO1     XLON 
 
411             132.00          15:54:50         00359140580TRLO1     XLON 
 
89              132.00          15:54:50         00359140581TRLO1     XLON 
 
89              132.00          15:54:50         00359140582TRLO1     XLON 
 
84              132.00          15:54:50         00359140583TRLO1     XLON 
 
416             132.00          15:54:50         00359140584TRLO1     XLON 
 
224             131.60          16:00:01         00359140836TRLO1     XLON 
 
383             131.60          16:00:01         00359140837TRLO1     XLON 
 
24              131.20          16:04:00         00359141065TRLO1     XLON 
 
107             131.20          16:04:00         00359141066TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             131.20          16:04:00         00359141067TRLO1     XLON 
 
129             131.20          16:04:00         00359141068TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              131.40          16:11:02         00359141355TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              131.40          16:11:02         00359141356TRLO1     XLON 
 
123             131.40          16:11:02         00359141357TRLO1     XLON 
 
75              131.40          16:11:02         00359141358TRLO1     XLON 
 
265             131.40          16:11:45         00359141396TRLO1     XLON 
 
353             131.40          16:11:45         00359141397TRLO1     XLON 
 
6745             131.40          16:11:45         00359141398TRLO1     XLON 
 
15093            131.40          16:11:45         00359141399TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             131.20          16:11:45         00359141400TRLO1     XLON 
 
586             131.40          16:12:29         00359141435TRLO1     XLON 
 
25              131.60          16:16:15         00359141685TRLO1     XLON 
 
578             131.60          16:16:26         00359141689TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              131.80          16:18:31         00359141787TRLO1     XLON 
 
165             131.80          16:18:31         00359141788TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 406874 
EQS News ID:  2222178 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2222178&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2025 12:50 ET (16:50 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
