Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ: MNDR) ("MNDR" or the "Company"), a leading AI HealthTech platform, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 ("FY2025"), and outlined its strategy to scale its proprietary AI-driven virtual-care platform across high-growth emerging markets.

During FY2025, the Company completed its transition from an asset-heavy structure to an asset-light virtual-care platform, significantly reducing operational costs and positioning MNDR for sustainable, scalable growth.

Management Commentary and Strategic Outlook - Efficiency for Public Good

"FY2025 marked a defining year as MNDR completed its transformation into an AI-powered, asset-light health platform," said Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng, Co-CEO of MNDR. "In an era where healthcare systems face rising costs and stretched resources, our mission is to stay lean, stay intelligent, and stay aligned with public health priorities. In the coming year, MNDR will strengthen partnerships with healthcare networks, corporate health programs, and public agencies in order to embed our Health Operating System where it can deliver the most impact."

Dr. Rachel Teoh, Co-CEO of MNDR, added, "Our strategy is not about scaling for its own sake, but scaling intelligently using data, automation, and empathy to deliver better outcomes at lower cost. In this future, AI doctors won't be confined to apps - intelligent robots and drones will roll and fly into the field during crises, delivering medicine to remote regions and maintaining care continuity when infrastructure fails. That's the future MNDR is building - a world where help always arrives."

FY2025 Financial and Strategic Highlights

Results for the year reflect short-term effects of MNDR's structural transformation, alongside ongoing execution of key international initiatives:

Financial Discipline: Net loss narrowed to US$3.4 million from US$15.6 million in FY2024, driven by cost optimization and lower structural overhead.

Revenue: FY2025 revenue was US$7.7 million , a 45.3% year-on-year decline, reflecting the strategic exit from legacy clinic operations towards a scalable virtual-care platform.

Improved Operational Focus: The Company's streamlined operating structure reduced complexity and regulatory exposure associated with physical healthcare facilities, enabling management to concentrate resources on technology innovation and regional stability.

Proprietary Large Language Model, Phi GPT:

Phi GPT, launched by the Company in September 2025, forms the foundation of a new generation of clinical-support tools - including AI Checker and AI Notes - that employ retrieval augmented generation (RAG) and are fine-tuned on doctor-validated medical corpora. These tools use structured clinical data to deliver context-aware documentation and workflow automation, enhancing accuracy and efficiency across provider networks.

Powered by Phi GPT, MNDR launched Aiko, a multilingual, context-aware health intelligence patient companion embedded in the Company's Health Operating System (HOS). Using structured patient data and validated clinical knowledge, Aiko delivers adaptive, privacy-secure recommendations that help patients manage medications, prevention, and chronic care.

Ecosystem and Network Expansion:

In Indonesia, MNDR expanded its doctor network through professional webinars and engagement programs that enhance clinical collaboration and digital readiness, reinforcing the Company's mission to build a connected community of care within its HOS.

Extending its model beyond Asia, MNDR formed a strategic partnership with a Ghana-based healthcare provider to deliver virtual care and AI-powered health services to underserved communities in Africa-the Company's first entry into the region's fast-growing digital health market.

MNDR maintains a disciplined capital strategy, utilizing its US$300 million At-the-Market (ATM) facility and US$10 million SEPA commitment to support growth initiatives and ensure balance sheet flexibility.

