Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - Auric Minerals Corp. (CSE: AUMC) ("Auric" or the "Company") announces that its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), originally scheduled for Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at 11:00 am PT, was convened but adjourned due to the absence of a quorum and postal situation.

The Meeting has been adjourned until Friday, November 14, 2025 at 11:00 am PT, and will be held by Microsoft Teams (details below).

During the period of the adjournment, the Company will continue to solicit votes from its shareholders with respect to the proposals set forth in Auric's Management Information Circular dated September 10, 2025. All Shareholders who have not yet voted their common shares are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 10, 2025, the record date for the Meeting, are eligible to vote at the adjourned Meeting.

All proxies previously submitted by shareholders will continue to be valid at the adjourned Meeting. Accordingly, shareholders who have submitted a proxy will not be required to submit any additional material.

The Notice and Management Information Circular for the Meeting, the Form of Proxy, and a form to request financial statements made available to shareholders are filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and is also available at https://integraltransfer.com/auric. For those shareholders who have yet to submit their proxy, kindly download the form of proxy, complete, date, sign and email back to support@excelsiorsolutions.biz to have your shares voted.

Please note the new Meeting ID and passcode below for the upcoming adjourned Meeting:

Meeting Link: https://www.microsoft.com/en-ca/microsoft-teams/join-a-meeting

Meeting ID: 289 721 421 471 1

Passcode: U492GT2d

About the Company

Auric is a mineral exploration company based in Oakville, Ontario and holds options over a growing property position of highly prospective Uranium properties in Labrador's Central Mineral Belt, Quebec; and a gold property, Goodeye, in British Columbia, Canada.

Note: Readers are cautioned that the geology of nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the geology of the Company's properties.

AURIC MINERALS CORP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's intentions, plans and future actions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

