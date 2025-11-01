Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 01.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 917165 | ISIN: DK0015998017 | Ticker-Symbol: BV3
Tradegate
31.10.25 | 20:19
32,160 Euro
+0,63 % +0,200
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,77032,15012:17
31,80032,11031.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2025 10:46 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic Provides Clarification on the HERA Framework Agreement and the Public Preparedness Business

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, November 1, 2025 - Bavarian Nordic A/S hereby issues the following clarification regarding the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) framework agreement, announced yesterday, and the Public Preparedness business.

The initial order for 750,000 doses of MVA-BN smallpox/mpox vaccine that was announced yesterday will be delivered in 2026 and is the result of a new joint procurement contract by the European Commission, through the HERA. This represents the second order received for next year, following the earlier award of a contract option from Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced in May. The company anticipates additional orders for MVA-BN over the course of the next year, but the BARDA and HERA orders are an encouraging start to building a base preparedness business of DKK 1.5-2 billion for 2026, consistent with previous guidance. The award of the HERA agreement does not affect the 2025 guidance.

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Contact investors:
Europe: Disa Tuominen, IR Manager, detu@bavarian-nordic.com
US: Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, graham@gilmartinir.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Contact media:
Nicole Seroff, Vice President Corporate Communications, nise@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 53 88 06 03

Attachment

  • Bavarian Nordic Provides Clarification on the HERA Framework Agreement and the Public Preparedness Business (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ac727f46-9c71-4402-9db4-3c9744fbf65f)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.