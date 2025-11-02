Torch Relay for the 15th National Games Kicks Off, with Feng Xingya, Chairman and President of GAC Group, Serving as Torchbearer

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 2, the torch relay for the 15th National Games, of the People's Republic of China was launched simultaneously in four cities: Hong Kong, Macao, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen.

At the Hong Kong torch relay ceremony, Feng Xingya, Chairman and President of GAC Group, successfully completed the torch relay as the 8th torchbearer. This marks Feng's return as a torchbearer for a major sports event after 15 years, having previously carried the torch for the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games. From the banks of the Pearl River to the shores of Victoria Harbour, Feng Xingya, with the torch as a medium, has witnessed GAC's journey from China to the global stage.

As the sole Official Automotive Partner of the 15th National Games and the Para & Special Games, GAC is leveraging technology to empower sports, providing comprehensive, high-quality service support for the torch relay in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao region. The entire torch relay process was supported by multiple GAC models for shuttle services, escort duties, and operational logistics, while cutting-edge technologies such as flying cars, embodied intelligent humanoid robots, and L4 high-level autonomous driving were deployed to enhance this nationally significant sports event jointly hosted by the three regions.

During the Hong Kong torch relay, the E9 PHEV served as the command vehicle, escorting the flame throughout its journey. Leveraging its rich experience in right-hand-drive vehicle, GAC also provided customized RHD versions of the E9 PHEV and HYPTEC HT as official service vehicles for the Hong Kong and Macao divisions, supporting the Games with low-carbon and green mobility solutions.

In addition, GAC established the Intelligent Mobility Service Center for the Games, operating 24/7 with full-process management and rapid emergency response mechanisms. This ensured the safe, efficient operation of service vehicles and provided a reassuring and heartwarming experience, fully demonstrating the outstanding guarantee capabilities of Chinese intelligent manufacturing.

From the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games to the 2025 15th National Games, the venues may have changed, but GAC's passion and commitment to the nation's sporting development have remained constant. As the company's business footprint continues to grow, its belief in innovation as the driving force of progress remains steadfast.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811117/image_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/torch-relay-for-the-15th-national-games-kicks-off-with-feng-xingya-chairman-and-president-of-gac-group-serving-as-torchbearer-302601867.html