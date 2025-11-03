Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03
3 November 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1909.2798 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
31 October 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1894.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1920.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1909.2798
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,618,054. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,618,054. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1909.2798
10,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
229
1898.00
08:24:12
00077721233TRLO0
XLON
229
1902.00
08:42:00
00077721677TRLO0
XLON
256
1898.00
08:47:25
00077721806TRLO0
XLON
11
1894.00
09:01:10
00077722288TRLO0
XLON
53
1900.00
09:19:56
00077722882TRLO0
XLON
65
1900.00
09:19:56
00077722883TRLO0
XLON
266
1900.00
09:21:36
00077722918TRLO0
XLON
235
1902.00
09:22:26
00077722941TRLO0
XLON
2
1900.00
09:59:12
00077723615TRLO0
XLON
70
1900.00
09:59:12
00077723616TRLO0
XLON
203
1900.00
09:59:12
00077723617TRLO0
XLON
247
1900.00
10:30:27
00077724229TRLO0
XLON
185
1900.00
10:30:27
00077724230TRLO0
XLON
71
1900.00
10:30:27
00077724231TRLO0
XLON
285
1898.00
10:35:00
00077724444TRLO0
XLON
276
1900.00
10:51:03
00077725119TRLO0
XLON
252
1918.00
11:48:05
00077726564TRLO0
XLON
278
1918.00
11:55:19
00077726742TRLO0
XLON
41
1916.00
11:59:59
00077726851TRLO0
XLON
69
1916.00
11:59:59
00077726852TRLO0
XLON
166
1916.00
11:59:59
00077726853TRLO0
XLON
241
1920.00
12:24:42
00077727697TRLO0
XLON
282
1920.00
12:37:34
00077727952TRLO0
XLON
250
1918.00
12:46:11
00077728390TRLO0
XLON
269
1916.00
13:16:40
00077729712TRLO0
XLON
12
1916.00
13:24:40
00077730029TRLO0
XLON
11
1914.00
13:32:53
00077730328TRLO0
XLON
231
1918.00
13:38:16
00077730543TRLO0
XLON
238
1918.00
13:42:20
00077730726TRLO0
XLON
243
1918.00
13:49:24
00077731067TRLO0
XLON
247
1918.00
13:57:00
00077731327TRLO0
XLON
252
1918.00
14:03:42
00077731653TRLO0
XLON
260
1916.00
14:06:13
00077731827TRLO0
XLON
6
1916.00
14:09:58
00077731982TRLO0
XLON
235
1916.00
14:21:10
00077732348TRLO0
XLON
265
1914.00
14:22:00
00077732397TRLO0
XLON
277
1912.00
14:28:56
00077732618TRLO0
XLON
245
1912.00
14:47:12
00077733282TRLO0
XLON
121
1916.00
14:53:56
00077733496TRLO0
XLON
86
1916.00
14:53:56
00077733497TRLO0
XLON
71
1916.00
14:53:56
00077733498TRLO0
XLON
65
1916.00
14:53:56
00077733499TRLO0
XLON
49
1916.00
14:53:56
00077733500TRLO0
XLON
78
1916.00
14:59:22
00077733683TRLO0
XLON
198
1916.00
14:59:22
00077733684TRLO0
XLON
281
1910.00
15:08:42
00077734142TRLO0
XLON
193
1906.00
15:25:05
00077734875TRLO0
XLON
61
1906.00
15:25:05
00077734876TRLO0
XLON
238
1904.00
15:28:49
00077735054TRLO0
XLON
92
1904.00
15:37:11
00077735368TRLO0
XLON
157
1904.00
15:37:11
00077735369TRLO0
XLON
275
1906.00
15:50:21
00077735914TRLO0
XLON
243
1904.00
15:55:37
00077736115TRLO0
XLON
101
1900.00
16:00:55
00077736330TRLO0
XLON
163
1902.00
16:00:55
00077736331TRLO0
XLON
102
1902.00
16:00:55
00077736332TRLO0
XLON
222
1900.00
16:08:56
00077736930TRLO0
XLON
23
1900.00
16:08:56
00077736931TRLO0
XLON
128
1900.00
16:12:56
00077737233TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916