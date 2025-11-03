Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03

3 November 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1909.2798 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 31 October 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1894.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1920.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1909.2798

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,618,054. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,618,054. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1909.2798 10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 229 1898.00 08:24:12 00077721233TRLO0 XLON 229 1902.00 08:42:00 00077721677TRLO0 XLON 256 1898.00 08:47:25 00077721806TRLO0 XLON 11 1894.00 09:01:10 00077722288TRLO0 XLON 53 1900.00 09:19:56 00077722882TRLO0 XLON 65 1900.00 09:19:56 00077722883TRLO0 XLON 266 1900.00 09:21:36 00077722918TRLO0 XLON 235 1902.00 09:22:26 00077722941TRLO0 XLON 2 1900.00 09:59:12 00077723615TRLO0 XLON 70 1900.00 09:59:12 00077723616TRLO0 XLON 203 1900.00 09:59:12 00077723617TRLO0 XLON 247 1900.00 10:30:27 00077724229TRLO0 XLON 185 1900.00 10:30:27 00077724230TRLO0 XLON 71 1900.00 10:30:27 00077724231TRLO0 XLON 285 1898.00 10:35:00 00077724444TRLO0 XLON 276 1900.00 10:51:03 00077725119TRLO0 XLON 252 1918.00 11:48:05 00077726564TRLO0 XLON 278 1918.00 11:55:19 00077726742TRLO0 XLON 41 1916.00 11:59:59 00077726851TRLO0 XLON 69 1916.00 11:59:59 00077726852TRLO0 XLON 166 1916.00 11:59:59 00077726853TRLO0 XLON 241 1920.00 12:24:42 00077727697TRLO0 XLON 282 1920.00 12:37:34 00077727952TRLO0 XLON 250 1918.00 12:46:11 00077728390TRLO0 XLON 269 1916.00 13:16:40 00077729712TRLO0 XLON 12 1916.00 13:24:40 00077730029TRLO0 XLON 11 1914.00 13:32:53 00077730328TRLO0 XLON 231 1918.00 13:38:16 00077730543TRLO0 XLON 238 1918.00 13:42:20 00077730726TRLO0 XLON 243 1918.00 13:49:24 00077731067TRLO0 XLON 247 1918.00 13:57:00 00077731327TRLO0 XLON 252 1918.00 14:03:42 00077731653TRLO0 XLON 260 1916.00 14:06:13 00077731827TRLO0 XLON 6 1916.00 14:09:58 00077731982TRLO0 XLON 235 1916.00 14:21:10 00077732348TRLO0 XLON 265 1914.00 14:22:00 00077732397TRLO0 XLON 277 1912.00 14:28:56 00077732618TRLO0 XLON 245 1912.00 14:47:12 00077733282TRLO0 XLON 121 1916.00 14:53:56 00077733496TRLO0 XLON 86 1916.00 14:53:56 00077733497TRLO0 XLON 71 1916.00 14:53:56 00077733498TRLO0 XLON 65 1916.00 14:53:56 00077733499TRLO0 XLON 49 1916.00 14:53:56 00077733500TRLO0 XLON 78 1916.00 14:59:22 00077733683TRLO0 XLON 198 1916.00 14:59:22 00077733684TRLO0 XLON 281 1910.00 15:08:42 00077734142TRLO0 XLON 193 1906.00 15:25:05 00077734875TRLO0 XLON 61 1906.00 15:25:05 00077734876TRLO0 XLON 238 1904.00 15:28:49 00077735054TRLO0 XLON 92 1904.00 15:37:11 00077735368TRLO0 XLON 157 1904.00 15:37:11 00077735369TRLO0 XLON 275 1906.00 15:50:21 00077735914TRLO0 XLON 243 1904.00 15:55:37 00077736115TRLO0 XLON 101 1900.00 16:00:55 00077736330TRLO0 XLON 163 1902.00 16:00:55 00077736331TRLO0 XLON 102 1902.00 16:00:55 00077736332TRLO0 XLON 222 1900.00 16:08:56 00077736930TRLO0 XLON 23 1900.00 16:08:56 00077736931TRLO0 XLON 128 1900.00 16:12:56 00077737233TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916