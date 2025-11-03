Anzeige
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
03.11.2025 08:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03

3 November 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1909.2798 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

31 October 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

10,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1894.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1920.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1909.2798

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,618,054. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,618,054. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1909.2798

10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

229

1898.00

08:24:12

00077721233TRLO0

XLON

229

1902.00

08:42:00

00077721677TRLO0

XLON

256

1898.00

08:47:25

00077721806TRLO0

XLON

11

1894.00

09:01:10

00077722288TRLO0

XLON

53

1900.00

09:19:56

00077722882TRLO0

XLON

65

1900.00

09:19:56

00077722883TRLO0

XLON

266

1900.00

09:21:36

00077722918TRLO0

XLON

235

1902.00

09:22:26

00077722941TRLO0

XLON

2

1900.00

09:59:12

00077723615TRLO0

XLON

70

1900.00

09:59:12

00077723616TRLO0

XLON

203

1900.00

09:59:12

00077723617TRLO0

XLON

247

1900.00

10:30:27

00077724229TRLO0

XLON

185

1900.00

10:30:27

00077724230TRLO0

XLON

71

1900.00

10:30:27

00077724231TRLO0

XLON

285

1898.00

10:35:00

00077724444TRLO0

XLON

276

1900.00

10:51:03

00077725119TRLO0

XLON

252

1918.00

11:48:05

00077726564TRLO0

XLON

278

1918.00

11:55:19

00077726742TRLO0

XLON

41

1916.00

11:59:59

00077726851TRLO0

XLON

69

1916.00

11:59:59

00077726852TRLO0

XLON

166

1916.00

11:59:59

00077726853TRLO0

XLON

241

1920.00

12:24:42

00077727697TRLO0

XLON

282

1920.00

12:37:34

00077727952TRLO0

XLON

250

1918.00

12:46:11

00077728390TRLO0

XLON

269

1916.00

13:16:40

00077729712TRLO0

XLON

12

1916.00

13:24:40

00077730029TRLO0

XLON

11

1914.00

13:32:53

00077730328TRLO0

XLON

231

1918.00

13:38:16

00077730543TRLO0

XLON

238

1918.00

13:42:20

00077730726TRLO0

XLON

243

1918.00

13:49:24

00077731067TRLO0

XLON

247

1918.00

13:57:00

00077731327TRLO0

XLON

252

1918.00

14:03:42

00077731653TRLO0

XLON

260

1916.00

14:06:13

00077731827TRLO0

XLON

6

1916.00

14:09:58

00077731982TRLO0

XLON

235

1916.00

14:21:10

00077732348TRLO0

XLON

265

1914.00

14:22:00

00077732397TRLO0

XLON

277

1912.00

14:28:56

00077732618TRLO0

XLON

245

1912.00

14:47:12

00077733282TRLO0

XLON

121

1916.00

14:53:56

00077733496TRLO0

XLON

86

1916.00

14:53:56

00077733497TRLO0

XLON

71

1916.00

14:53:56

00077733498TRLO0

XLON

65

1916.00

14:53:56

00077733499TRLO0

XLON

49

1916.00

14:53:56

00077733500TRLO0

XLON

78

1916.00

14:59:22

00077733683TRLO0

XLON

198

1916.00

14:59:22

00077733684TRLO0

XLON

281

1910.00

15:08:42

00077734142TRLO0

XLON

193

1906.00

15:25:05

00077734875TRLO0

XLON

61

1906.00

15:25:05

00077734876TRLO0

XLON

238

1904.00

15:28:49

00077735054TRLO0

XLON

92

1904.00

15:37:11

00077735368TRLO0

XLON

157

1904.00

15:37:11

00077735369TRLO0

XLON

275

1906.00

15:50:21

00077735914TRLO0

XLON

243

1904.00

15:55:37

00077736115TRLO0

XLON

101

1900.00

16:00:55

00077736330TRLO0

XLON

163

1902.00

16:00:55

00077736331TRLO0

XLON

102

1902.00

16:00:55

00077736332TRLO0

XLON

222

1900.00

16:08:56

00077736930TRLO0

XLON

23

1900.00

16:08:56

00077736931TRLO0

XLON

128

1900.00

16:12:56

00077737233TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


