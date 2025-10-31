Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

31 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1899.5142 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 30 October 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 18,007 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1888.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1904.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1899.5142

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,628,054. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,628,054. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1899.5142 18,007

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

