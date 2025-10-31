Anzeige
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

31 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1899.5142 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

30 October 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

18,007

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1888.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1904.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1899.5142

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,628,054. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,628,054. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1899.5142

18,007

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

70

1896.00

08:13:55

00077699450TRLO0

XLON

33

1896.00

08:13:55

00077699449TRLO0

XLON

47

1896.00

08:19:15

00077699771TRLO0

XLON

4

1896.00

08:19:15

00077699772TRLO0

XLON

55

1896.00

08:19:15

00077699773TRLO0

XLON

6007

1904.00

08:31:37

00077700186TRLO0

XLON

260

1900.00

09:43:41

00077702900TRLO0

XLON

246

1900.00

09:43:41

00077702901TRLO0

XLON

274

1900.00

09:43:41

00077702902TRLO0

XLON

235

1900.00

09:43:41

00077702903TRLO0

XLON

281

1900.00

09:43:41

00077702904TRLO0

XLON

4

1900.00

10:06:01

00077703848TRLO0

XLON

54

1900.00

10:06:01

00077703849TRLO0

XLON

2

1900.00

10:06:01

00077703850TRLO0

XLON

2

1900.00

10:06:01

00077703851TRLO0

XLON

202

1900.00

10:06:01

00077703852TRLO0

XLON

250

1900.00

10:30:17

00077704710TRLO0

XLON

109

1900.00

11:00:29

00077705446TRLO0

XLON

163

1900.00

11:00:29

00077705447TRLO0

XLON

255

1900.00

11:31:40

00077706669TRLO0

XLON

259

1900.00

11:41:15

00077707262TRLO0

XLON

274

1900.00

12:48:10

00077709413TRLO0

XLON

147

1900.00

12:48:10

00077709414TRLO0

XLON

6

1900.00

12:48:10

00077709415TRLO0

XLON

238

1900.00

12:48:10

00077709416TRLO0

XLON

271

1900.00

12:48:10

00077709417TRLO0

XLON

89

1900.00

12:48:10

00077709418TRLO0

XLON

276

1900.00

13:25:47

00077710901TRLO0

XLON

245

1900.00

13:25:47

00077710902TRLO0

XLON

229

1900.00

13:25:47

00077710903TRLO0

XLON

265

1900.00

13:25:47

00077710904TRLO0

XLON

255

1898.00

13:25:47

00077710905TRLO0

XLON

33

1898.00

13:25:47

00077710906TRLO0

XLON

232

1900.00

13:36:46

00077711757TRLO0

XLON

3

1900.00

13:36:46

00077711758TRLO0

XLON

1

1900.00

13:36:46

00077711759TRLO0

XLON

11

1900.00

13:36:46

00077711760TRLO0

XLON

17

1900.00

13:36:46

00077711761TRLO0

XLON

24

1900.00

13:41:48

00077711956TRLO0

XLON

152

1900.00

14:34:51

00077714767TRLO0

XLON

11

1900.00

14:35:11

00077714784TRLO0

XLON

269

1900.00

14:37:25

00077714864TRLO0

XLON

116

1900.00

14:37:25

00077714865TRLO0

XLON

255

1900.00

14:37:25

00077714866TRLO0

XLON

284

1900.00

14:37:25

00077714867TRLO0

XLON

273

1900.00

14:37:25

00077714868TRLO0

XLON

274

1900.00

14:37:25

00077714869TRLO0

XLON

5

1900.00

14:43:45

00077715168TRLO0

XLON

10

1900.00

14:43:45

00077715169TRLO0

XLON

1

1900.00

14:43:57

00077715176TRLO0

XLON

164

1898.00

14:46:19

00077715245TRLO0

XLON

145

1898.00

14:46:28

00077715248TRLO0

XLON

191

1896.00

14:51:52

00077715432TRLO0

XLON

72

1896.00

14:51:52

00077715433TRLO0

XLON

2

1896.00

14:51:52

00077715434TRLO0

XLON

57

1898.00

15:10:38

00077716029TRLO0

XLON

28

1898.00

15:10:38

00077716030TRLO0

XLON

181

1898.00

15:10:38

00077716031TRLO0

XLON

3

1896.00

15:10:38

00077716032TRLO0

XLON

250

1896.00

15:10:38

00077716033TRLO0

XLON

71

1896.00

15:33:12

00077716745TRLO0

XLON

54

1896.00

15:33:12

00077716746TRLO0

XLON

10

1896.00

15:33:12

00077716747TRLO0

XLON

6

1896.00

15:33:12

00077716748TRLO0

XLON

12

1896.00

15:33:12

00077716749TRLO0

XLON

14

1896.00

15:33:16

00077716750TRLO0

XLON

92

1896.00

15:33:16

00077716751TRLO0

XLON

5

1896.00

15:33:16

00077716752TRLO0

XLON

162

1896.00

15:33:16

00077716753TRLO0

XLON

98

1896.00

15:33:16

00077716754TRLO0

XLON

18

1896.00

15:50:11

00077717521TRLO0

XLON

220

1896.00

15:50:11

00077717522TRLO0

XLON

1

1894.00

15:50:12

00077717523TRLO0

XLON

248

1894.00

15:50:13

00077717530TRLO0

XLON

148

1892.00

16:00:39

00077718027TRLO0

XLON

89

1892.00

16:00:39

00077718028TRLO0

XLON

76

1892.00

16:17:33

00077718954TRLO0

XLON

9

1892.00

16:17:33

00077718955TRLO0

XLON

17

1892.00

16:17:33

00077718956TRLO0

XLON

400

1892.00

16:17:33

00077718957TRLO0

XLON

48

1892.00

16:17:33

00077718958TRLO0

XLON

17

1892.00

16:17:33

00077718959TRLO0

XLON

225

1892.00

16:17:33

00077718960TRLO0

XLON

239

1888.00

16:18:13

00077719001TRLO0

XLON

252

1890.00

16:19:11

00077719033TRLO0

XLON

4

1890.00

16:19:12

00077719034TRLO0

XLON

9

1890.00

16:20:12

00077719117TRLO0

XLON

400

1892.00

16:21:26

00077719186TRLO0

XLON

147

1892.00

16:21:26

00077719187TRLO0

XLON

248

1892.00

16:21:26

00077719188TRLO0

XLON

8

1892.00

16:22:03

00077719209TRLO0

XLON

86

1892.00

16:22:03

00077719210TRLO0

XLON

160

1892.00

16:22:03

00077719211TRLO0

XLON

243

1894.00

16:23:07

00077719279TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


