Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31
31 October 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1899.5142 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
30 October 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
18,007
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1888.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1904.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1899.5142
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,628,054. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,628,054. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1899.5142
18,007
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
70
1896.00
08:13:55
00077699450TRLO0
XLON
33
1896.00
08:13:55
00077699449TRLO0
XLON
47
1896.00
08:19:15
00077699771TRLO0
XLON
4
1896.00
08:19:15
00077699772TRLO0
XLON
55
1896.00
08:19:15
00077699773TRLO0
XLON
6007
1904.00
08:31:37
00077700186TRLO0
XLON
260
1900.00
09:43:41
00077702900TRLO0
XLON
246
1900.00
09:43:41
00077702901TRLO0
XLON
274
1900.00
09:43:41
00077702902TRLO0
XLON
235
1900.00
09:43:41
00077702903TRLO0
XLON
281
1900.00
09:43:41
00077702904TRLO0
XLON
4
1900.00
10:06:01
00077703848TRLO0
XLON
54
1900.00
10:06:01
00077703849TRLO0
XLON
2
1900.00
10:06:01
00077703850TRLO0
XLON
2
1900.00
10:06:01
00077703851TRLO0
XLON
202
1900.00
10:06:01
00077703852TRLO0
XLON
250
1900.00
10:30:17
00077704710TRLO0
XLON
109
1900.00
11:00:29
00077705446TRLO0
XLON
163
1900.00
11:00:29
00077705447TRLO0
XLON
255
1900.00
11:31:40
00077706669TRLO0
XLON
259
1900.00
11:41:15
00077707262TRLO0
XLON
274
1900.00
12:48:10
00077709413TRLO0
XLON
147
1900.00
12:48:10
00077709414TRLO0
XLON
6
1900.00
12:48:10
00077709415TRLO0
XLON
238
1900.00
12:48:10
00077709416TRLO0
XLON
271
1900.00
12:48:10
00077709417TRLO0
XLON
89
1900.00
12:48:10
00077709418TRLO0
XLON
276
1900.00
13:25:47
00077710901TRLO0
XLON
245
1900.00
13:25:47
00077710902TRLO0
XLON
229
1900.00
13:25:47
00077710903TRLO0
XLON
265
1900.00
13:25:47
00077710904TRLO0
XLON
255
1898.00
13:25:47
00077710905TRLO0
XLON
33
1898.00
13:25:47
00077710906TRLO0
XLON
232
1900.00
13:36:46
00077711757TRLO0
XLON
3
1900.00
13:36:46
00077711758TRLO0
XLON
1
1900.00
13:36:46
00077711759TRLO0
XLON
11
1900.00
13:36:46
00077711760TRLO0
XLON
17
1900.00
13:36:46
00077711761TRLO0
XLON
24
1900.00
13:41:48
00077711956TRLO0
XLON
152
1900.00
14:34:51
00077714767TRLO0
XLON
11
1900.00
14:35:11
00077714784TRLO0
XLON
269
1900.00
14:37:25
00077714864TRLO0
XLON
116
1900.00
14:37:25
00077714865TRLO0
XLON
255
1900.00
14:37:25
00077714866TRLO0
XLON
284
1900.00
14:37:25
00077714867TRLO0
XLON
273
1900.00
14:37:25
00077714868TRLO0
XLON
274
1900.00
14:37:25
00077714869TRLO0
XLON
5
1900.00
14:43:45
00077715168TRLO0
XLON
10
1900.00
14:43:45
00077715169TRLO0
XLON
1
1900.00
14:43:57
00077715176TRLO0
XLON
164
1898.00
14:46:19
00077715245TRLO0
XLON
145
1898.00
14:46:28
00077715248TRLO0
XLON
191
1896.00
14:51:52
00077715432TRLO0
XLON
72
1896.00
14:51:52
00077715433TRLO0
XLON
2
1896.00
14:51:52
00077715434TRLO0
XLON
57
1898.00
15:10:38
00077716029TRLO0
XLON
28
1898.00
15:10:38
00077716030TRLO0
XLON
181
1898.00
15:10:38
00077716031TRLO0
XLON
3
1896.00
15:10:38
00077716032TRLO0
XLON
250
1896.00
15:10:38
00077716033TRLO0
XLON
71
1896.00
15:33:12
00077716745TRLO0
XLON
54
1896.00
15:33:12
00077716746TRLO0
XLON
10
1896.00
15:33:12
00077716747TRLO0
XLON
6
1896.00
15:33:12
00077716748TRLO0
XLON
12
1896.00
15:33:12
00077716749TRLO0
XLON
14
1896.00
15:33:16
00077716750TRLO0
XLON
92
1896.00
15:33:16
00077716751TRLO0
XLON
5
1896.00
15:33:16
00077716752TRLO0
XLON
162
1896.00
15:33:16
00077716753TRLO0
XLON
98
1896.00
15:33:16
00077716754TRLO0
XLON
18
1896.00
15:50:11
00077717521TRLO0
XLON
220
1896.00
15:50:11
00077717522TRLO0
XLON
1
1894.00
15:50:12
00077717523TRLO0
XLON
248
1894.00
15:50:13
00077717530TRLO0
XLON
148
1892.00
16:00:39
00077718027TRLO0
XLON
89
1892.00
16:00:39
00077718028TRLO0
XLON
76
1892.00
16:17:33
00077718954TRLO0
XLON
9
1892.00
16:17:33
00077718955TRLO0
XLON
17
1892.00
16:17:33
00077718956TRLO0
XLON
400
1892.00
16:17:33
00077718957TRLO0
XLON
48
1892.00
16:17:33
00077718958TRLO0
XLON
17
1892.00
16:17:33
00077718959TRLO0
XLON
225
1892.00
16:17:33
00077718960TRLO0
XLON
239
1888.00
16:18:13
00077719001TRLO0
XLON
252
1890.00
16:19:11
00077719033TRLO0
XLON
4
1890.00
16:19:12
00077719034TRLO0
XLON
9
1890.00
16:20:12
00077719117TRLO0
XLON
400
1892.00
16:21:26
00077719186TRLO0
XLON
147
1892.00
16:21:26
00077719187TRLO0
XLON
248
1892.00
16:21:26
00077719188TRLO0
XLON
8
1892.00
16:22:03
00077719209TRLO0
XLON
86
1892.00
16:22:03
00077719210TRLO0
XLON
160
1892.00
16:22:03
00077719211TRLO0
XLON
243
1894.00
16:23:07
00077719279TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916