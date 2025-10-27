Anzeige
Montag, 27.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das nächste Lila Sciences? Telescope Innovations ist das 30-Millionen-Dollar-Tor zu KI-gesteuerter Chemie
27.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 27

27 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1906.5678 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

24 October 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

10,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1900.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1910.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1906.5678

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,685,334. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,685,334. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1906.5678

10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

312

1910.00

08:39:25

00077620371TRLO0

XLON

4

1910.00

08:44:18

00077620478TRLO0

XLON

365

1908.00

08:48:31

00077620662TRLO0

XLON

13

1902.00

08:49:59

00077620710TRLO0

XLON

43

1902.00

08:53:22

00077620809TRLO0

XLON

66

1902.00

08:53:31

00077620814TRLO0

XLON

166

1902.00

08:53:31

00077620815TRLO0

XLON

282

1906.00

09:16:30

00077621973TRLO0

XLON

275

1904.00

09:18:54

00077622057TRLO0

XLON

25

1904.00

09:18:54

00077622058TRLO0

XLON

66

1910.00

09:38:59

00077622739TRLO0

XLON

266

1910.00

09:45:34

00077622897TRLO0

XLON

311

1908.00

10:01:01

00077623231TRLO0

XLON

42

1910.00

11:20:41

00077624988TRLO0

XLON

46

1910.00

11:20:42

00077624992TRLO0

XLON

74

1910.00

11:29:59

00077625194TRLO0

XLON

219

1910.00

11:29:59

00077625195TRLO0

XLON

220

1910.00

11:29:59

00077625196TRLO0

XLON

326

1910.00

11:42:44

00077625471TRLO0

XLON

322

1908.00

11:57:59

00077625841TRLO0

XLON

335

1904.00

12:30:09

00077626513TRLO0

XLON

338

1900.00

12:52:38

00077627078TRLO0

XLON

1

1906.00

13:12:08

00077627509TRLO0

XLON

342

1908.00

13:14:21

00077627529TRLO0

XLON

282

1906.00

13:15:47

00077627564TRLO0

XLON

307

1910.00

14:40:36

00077630905TRLO0

XLON

326

1910.00

14:40:36

00077630906TRLO0

XLON

337

1910.00

14:40:36

00077630907TRLO0

XLON

329

1910.00

14:40:36

00077630908TRLO0

XLON

284

1906.00

14:41:20

00077630920TRLO0

XLON

143

1900.00

14:44:45

00077631086TRLO0

XLON

150

1900.00

14:44:45

00077631087TRLO0

XLON

315

1902.00

14:51:00

00077631423TRLO0

XLON

100

1902.00

15:00:40

00077631786TRLO0

XLON

60

1902.00

15:00:40

00077631787TRLO0

XLON

14

1902.00

15:00:40

00077631788TRLO0

XLON

46

1902.00

15:00:40

00077631789TRLO0

XLON

345

1904.00

15:22:57

00077632805TRLO0

XLON

85

1902.00

15:22:57

00077632806TRLO0

XLON

4

1902.00

15:22:57

00077632807TRLO0

XLON

207

1902.00

15:22:58

00077632808TRLO0

XLON

303

1904.00

15:37:54

00077633626TRLO0

XLON

56

1908.00

15:48:18

00077634275TRLO0

XLON

259

1908.00

15:48:18

00077634276TRLO0

XLON

44

1906.00

15:49:26

00077634348TRLO0

XLON

36

1906.00

15:50:33

00077634393TRLO0

XLON

63

1906.00

15:54:25

00077634606TRLO0

XLON

146

1906.00

15:56:54

00077634722TRLO0

XLON

187

1906.00

15:56:54

00077634723TRLO0

XLON

97

1906.00

15:56:54

00077634724TRLO0

XLON

160

1906.00

16:01:27

00077634903TRLO0

XLON

6

1906.00

16:01:27

00077634904TRLO0

XLON

343

1908.00

16:06:27

00077635108TRLO0

XLON

337

1908.00

16:12:33

00077635384TRLO0

XLON

170

1908.00

16:16:55

00077635698TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


