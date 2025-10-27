Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 27

27 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1906.5678 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 24 October 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1900.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1910.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1906.5678

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,685,334. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,685,334. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1906.5678 10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 312 1910.00 08:39:25 00077620371TRLO0 XLON 4 1910.00 08:44:18 00077620478TRLO0 XLON 365 1908.00 08:48:31 00077620662TRLO0 XLON 13 1902.00 08:49:59 00077620710TRLO0 XLON 43 1902.00 08:53:22 00077620809TRLO0 XLON 66 1902.00 08:53:31 00077620814TRLO0 XLON 166 1902.00 08:53:31 00077620815TRLO0 XLON 282 1906.00 09:16:30 00077621973TRLO0 XLON 275 1904.00 09:18:54 00077622057TRLO0 XLON 25 1904.00 09:18:54 00077622058TRLO0 XLON 66 1910.00 09:38:59 00077622739TRLO0 XLON 266 1910.00 09:45:34 00077622897TRLO0 XLON 311 1908.00 10:01:01 00077623231TRLO0 XLON 42 1910.00 11:20:41 00077624988TRLO0 XLON 46 1910.00 11:20:42 00077624992TRLO0 XLON 74 1910.00 11:29:59 00077625194TRLO0 XLON 219 1910.00 11:29:59 00077625195TRLO0 XLON 220 1910.00 11:29:59 00077625196TRLO0 XLON 326 1910.00 11:42:44 00077625471TRLO0 XLON 322 1908.00 11:57:59 00077625841TRLO0 XLON 335 1904.00 12:30:09 00077626513TRLO0 XLON 338 1900.00 12:52:38 00077627078TRLO0 XLON 1 1906.00 13:12:08 00077627509TRLO0 XLON 342 1908.00 13:14:21 00077627529TRLO0 XLON 282 1906.00 13:15:47 00077627564TRLO0 XLON 307 1910.00 14:40:36 00077630905TRLO0 XLON 326 1910.00 14:40:36 00077630906TRLO0 XLON 337 1910.00 14:40:36 00077630907TRLO0 XLON 329 1910.00 14:40:36 00077630908TRLO0 XLON 284 1906.00 14:41:20 00077630920TRLO0 XLON 143 1900.00 14:44:45 00077631086TRLO0 XLON 150 1900.00 14:44:45 00077631087TRLO0 XLON 315 1902.00 14:51:00 00077631423TRLO0 XLON 100 1902.00 15:00:40 00077631786TRLO0 XLON 60 1902.00 15:00:40 00077631787TRLO0 XLON 14 1902.00 15:00:40 00077631788TRLO0 XLON 46 1902.00 15:00:40 00077631789TRLO0 XLON 345 1904.00 15:22:57 00077632805TRLO0 XLON 85 1902.00 15:22:57 00077632806TRLO0 XLON 4 1902.00 15:22:57 00077632807TRLO0 XLON 207 1902.00 15:22:58 00077632808TRLO0 XLON 303 1904.00 15:37:54 00077633626TRLO0 XLON 56 1908.00 15:48:18 00077634275TRLO0 XLON 259 1908.00 15:48:18 00077634276TRLO0 XLON 44 1906.00 15:49:26 00077634348TRLO0 XLON 36 1906.00 15:50:33 00077634393TRLO0 XLON 63 1906.00 15:54:25 00077634606TRLO0 XLON 146 1906.00 15:56:54 00077634722TRLO0 XLON 187 1906.00 15:56:54 00077634723TRLO0 XLON 97 1906.00 15:56:54 00077634724TRLO0 XLON 160 1906.00 16:01:27 00077634903TRLO0 XLON 6 1906.00 16:01:27 00077634904TRLO0 XLON 343 1908.00 16:06:27 00077635108TRLO0 XLON 337 1908.00 16:12:33 00077635384TRLO0 XLON 170 1908.00 16:16:55 00077635698TRLO0 XLON

