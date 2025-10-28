Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.10.2025
Telescope Innovations erfindet Entdeckung von Medizin & Materialien neu!
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Frankfurt
27.10.25 | 08:02
22,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
28.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 28

28 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1938.4292 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

27 October 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

10,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1926.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1940.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1938.4292

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,675,334. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,675,334. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1938.4292

10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

210

1930.00

08:25:47

00077638539TRLO0

XLON

68

1930.00

08:25:47

00077638540TRLO0

XLON

310

1932.00

08:25:47

00077638541TRLO0

XLON

71

1928.00

08:58:31

00077640081TRLO0

XLON

266

1928.00

08:58:31

00077640082TRLO0

XLON

96

1926.00

09:05:27

00077640517TRLO0

XLON

7

1926.00

09:05:27

00077640518TRLO0

XLON

175

1926.00

09:07:23

00077640574TRLO0

XLON

314

1932.00

09:31:21

00077641376TRLO0

XLON

80

1940.00

16:04:15

00077655453TRLO0

XLON

250

1940.00

16:04:15

00077655454TRLO0

XLON

113

1940.00

16:04:15

00077655455TRLO0

XLON

104

1940.00

16:04:15

00077655456TRLO0

XLON

700

1940.00

16:04:23

00077655458TRLO0

XLON

1330

1940.00

16:04:23

00077655459TRLO0

XLON

487

1940.00

16:04:23

00077655460TRLO0

XLON

749

1940.00

16:20:27

00077656564TRLO0

XLON

417

1940.00

16:20:27

00077656565TRLO0

XLON

328

1940.00

16:20:27

00077656567TRLO0

XLON

41

1940.00

16:20:27

00077656568TRLO0

XLON

275

1940.00

16:20:27

00077656566TRLO0

XLON

68

1940.00

16:20:27

00077656569TRLO0

XLON

253

1940.00

16:20:27

00077656570TRLO0

XLON

136

1940.00

16:20:27

00077656571TRLO0

XLON

234

1940.00

16:20:27

00077656572TRLO0

XLON

184

1940.00

16:20:27

00077656573TRLO0

XLON

293

1940.00

16:20:27

00077656574TRLO0

XLON

337

1940.00

16:20:27

00077656575TRLO0

XLON

57

1940.00

16:20:27

00077656576TRLO0

XLON

278

1940.00

16:20:27

00077656577TRLO0

XLON

282

1940.00

16:20:27

00077656578TRLO0

XLON

333

1940.00

16:20:27

00077656579TRLO0

XLON

171

1940.00

16:24:07

00077656757TRLO0

XLON

11

1940.00

16:26:48

00077656837TRLO0

XLON

525

1940.00

16:26:48

00077656838TRLO0

XLON

231

1940.00

16:26:48

00077656839TRLO0

XLON

216

1940.00

16:26:48

00077656840TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


