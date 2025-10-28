Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 28
28 October 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1938.4292 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
27 October 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1926.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1940.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1938.4292
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,675,334. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,675,334. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1938.4292
10,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
210
1930.00
08:25:47
00077638539TRLO0
XLON
68
1930.00
08:25:47
00077638540TRLO0
XLON
310
1932.00
08:25:47
00077638541TRLO0
XLON
71
1928.00
08:58:31
00077640081TRLO0
XLON
266
1928.00
08:58:31
00077640082TRLO0
XLON
96
1926.00
09:05:27
00077640517TRLO0
XLON
7
1926.00
09:05:27
00077640518TRLO0
XLON
175
1926.00
09:07:23
00077640574TRLO0
XLON
314
1932.00
09:31:21
00077641376TRLO0
XLON
80
1940.00
16:04:15
00077655453TRLO0
XLON
250
1940.00
16:04:15
00077655454TRLO0
XLON
113
1940.00
16:04:15
00077655455TRLO0
XLON
104
1940.00
16:04:15
00077655456TRLO0
XLON
700
1940.00
16:04:23
00077655458TRLO0
XLON
1330
1940.00
16:04:23
00077655459TRLO0
XLON
487
1940.00
16:04:23
00077655460TRLO0
XLON
749
1940.00
16:20:27
00077656564TRLO0
XLON
417
1940.00
16:20:27
00077656565TRLO0
XLON
328
1940.00
16:20:27
00077656567TRLO0
XLON
41
1940.00
16:20:27
00077656568TRLO0
XLON
275
1940.00
16:20:27
00077656566TRLO0
XLON
68
1940.00
16:20:27
00077656569TRLO0
XLON
253
1940.00
16:20:27
00077656570TRLO0
XLON
136
1940.00
16:20:27
00077656571TRLO0
XLON
234
1940.00
16:20:27
00077656572TRLO0
XLON
184
1940.00
16:20:27
00077656573TRLO0
XLON
293
1940.00
16:20:27
00077656574TRLO0
XLON
337
1940.00
16:20:27
00077656575TRLO0
XLON
57
1940.00
16:20:27
00077656576TRLO0
XLON
278
1940.00
16:20:27
00077656577TRLO0
XLON
282
1940.00
16:20:27
00077656578TRLO0
XLON
333
1940.00
16:20:27
00077656579TRLO0
XLON
171
1940.00
16:24:07
00077656757TRLO0
XLON
11
1940.00
16:26:48
00077656837TRLO0
XLON
525
1940.00
16:26:48
00077656838TRLO0
XLON
231
1940.00
16:26:48
00077656839TRLO0
XLON
216
1940.00
16:26:48
00077656840TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916