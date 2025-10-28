Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 28

28 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1938.4292 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 27 October 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1926.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1940.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1938.4292

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,675,334. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,675,334. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1938.4292 10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 210 1930.00 08:25:47 00077638539TRLO0 XLON 68 1930.00 08:25:47 00077638540TRLO0 XLON 310 1932.00 08:25:47 00077638541TRLO0 XLON 71 1928.00 08:58:31 00077640081TRLO0 XLON 266 1928.00 08:58:31 00077640082TRLO0 XLON 96 1926.00 09:05:27 00077640517TRLO0 XLON 7 1926.00 09:05:27 00077640518TRLO0 XLON 175 1926.00 09:07:23 00077640574TRLO0 XLON 314 1932.00 09:31:21 00077641376TRLO0 XLON 80 1940.00 16:04:15 00077655453TRLO0 XLON 250 1940.00 16:04:15 00077655454TRLO0 XLON 113 1940.00 16:04:15 00077655455TRLO0 XLON 104 1940.00 16:04:15 00077655456TRLO0 XLON 700 1940.00 16:04:23 00077655458TRLO0 XLON 1330 1940.00 16:04:23 00077655459TRLO0 XLON 487 1940.00 16:04:23 00077655460TRLO0 XLON 749 1940.00 16:20:27 00077656564TRLO0 XLON 417 1940.00 16:20:27 00077656565TRLO0 XLON 328 1940.00 16:20:27 00077656567TRLO0 XLON 41 1940.00 16:20:27 00077656568TRLO0 XLON 275 1940.00 16:20:27 00077656566TRLO0 XLON 68 1940.00 16:20:27 00077656569TRLO0 XLON 253 1940.00 16:20:27 00077656570TRLO0 XLON 136 1940.00 16:20:27 00077656571TRLO0 XLON 234 1940.00 16:20:27 00077656572TRLO0 XLON 184 1940.00 16:20:27 00077656573TRLO0 XLON 293 1940.00 16:20:27 00077656574TRLO0 XLON 337 1940.00 16:20:27 00077656575TRLO0 XLON 57 1940.00 16:20:27 00077656576TRLO0 XLON 278 1940.00 16:20:27 00077656577TRLO0 XLON 282 1940.00 16:20:27 00077656578TRLO0 XLON 333 1940.00 16:20:27 00077656579TRLO0 XLON 171 1940.00 16:24:07 00077656757TRLO0 XLON 11 1940.00 16:26:48 00077656837TRLO0 XLON 525 1940.00 16:26:48 00077656838TRLO0 XLON 231 1940.00 16:26:48 00077656839TRLO0 XLON 216 1940.00 16:26:48 00077656840TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916