Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 24

24 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1884.1474 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

23 October 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

10,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1870.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1902.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1884.1474

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,695,334. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,695,334. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1884.1474

10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

313

1894.00

08:15:00

00077595384TRLO0

XLON

59

1902.00

08:44:06

00077597109TRLO0

XLON

115

1902.00

08:44:06

00077597110TRLO0

XLON

169

1902.00

08:44:06

00077597111TRLO0

XLON

290

1898.00

08:45:41

00077597229TRLO0

XLON

307

1892.00

09:09:07

00077598768TRLO0

XLON

333

1882.00

09:38:31

00077600244TRLO0

XLON

20

1894.00

10:26:48

00077601609TRLO0

XLON

298

1894.00

10:26:48

00077601610TRLO0

XLON

320

1886.00

10:46:00

00077602382TRLO0

XLON

95

1884.00

10:51:10

00077602466TRLO0

XLON

10

1884.00

10:51:10

00077602467TRLO0

XLON

184

1884.00

10:51:11

00077602468TRLO0

XLON

301

1880.00

11:17:05

00077603083TRLO0

XLON

292

1876.00

11:32:33

00077603613TRLO0

XLON

220

1874.00

11:46:50

00077604027TRLO0

XLON

124

1874.00

11:46:50

00077604028TRLO0

XLON

1

1876.00

12:22:18

00077604859TRLO0

XLON

1

1876.00

12:24:08

00077604906TRLO0

XLON

10

1876.00

12:24:08

00077604907TRLO0

XLON

1

1876.00

12:25:27

00077604933TRLO0

XLON

12

1876.00

12:25:27

00077604934TRLO0

XLON

319

1876.00

12:33:38

00077605140TRLO0

XLON

280

1876.00

12:33:38

00077605141TRLO0

XLON

282

1876.00

12:50:48

00077605524TRLO0

XLON

55

1876.00

12:50:48

00077605525TRLO0

XLON

278

1870.00

13:42:28

00077607591TRLO0

XLON

291

1874.00

14:01:23

00077608308TRLO0

XLON

4

1872.00

14:02:37

00077608371TRLO0

XLON

202

1872.00

14:02:37

00077608372TRLO0

XLON

73

1872.00

14:02:37

00077608373TRLO0

XLON

326

1872.00

14:09:16

00077608738TRLO0

XLON

301

1876.00

14:25:48

00077609686TRLO0

XLON

303

1880.00

14:39:37

00077610622TRLO0

XLON

123

1876.00

14:39:44

00077610630TRLO0

XLON

309

1884.00

14:50:58

00077611575TRLO0

XLON

310

1884.00

14:50:58

00077611576TRLO0

XLON

301

1882.00

14:56:22

00077611946TRLO0

XLON

331

1886.00

15:05:58

00077612546TRLO0

XLON

327

1878.00

15:17:07

00077613354TRLO0

XLON

302

1890.00

15:35:18

00077614401TRLO0

XLON

307

1892.00

15:42:15

00077614814TRLO0

XLON

17

1892.00

15:42:15

00077614815TRLO0

XLON

322

1890.00

15:42:15

00077614816TRLO0

XLON

200

1890.00

15:52:36

00077615502TRLO0

XLON

114

1890.00

15:52:36

00077615503TRLO0

XLON

330

1894.00

16:04:08

00077616005TRLO0

XLON

317

1896.00

16:09:08

00077616311TRLO0

XLON

201

1896.00

16:10:51

00077616398TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


