Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 24
24 October 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1884.1474 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
23 October 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1870.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1902.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1884.1474
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,695,334. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,695,334. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1884.1474
10,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
313
1894.00
08:15:00
00077595384TRLO0
XLON
59
1902.00
08:44:06
00077597109TRLO0
XLON
115
1902.00
08:44:06
00077597110TRLO0
XLON
169
1902.00
08:44:06
00077597111TRLO0
XLON
290
1898.00
08:45:41
00077597229TRLO0
XLON
307
1892.00
09:09:07
00077598768TRLO0
XLON
333
1882.00
09:38:31
00077600244TRLO0
XLON
20
1894.00
10:26:48
00077601609TRLO0
XLON
298
1894.00
10:26:48
00077601610TRLO0
XLON
320
1886.00
10:46:00
00077602382TRLO0
XLON
95
1884.00
10:51:10
00077602466TRLO0
XLON
10
1884.00
10:51:10
00077602467TRLO0
XLON
184
1884.00
10:51:11
00077602468TRLO0
XLON
301
1880.00
11:17:05
00077603083TRLO0
XLON
292
1876.00
11:32:33
00077603613TRLO0
XLON
220
1874.00
11:46:50
00077604027TRLO0
XLON
124
1874.00
11:46:50
00077604028TRLO0
XLON
1
1876.00
12:22:18
00077604859TRLO0
XLON
1
1876.00
12:24:08
00077604906TRLO0
XLON
10
1876.00
12:24:08
00077604907TRLO0
XLON
1
1876.00
12:25:27
00077604933TRLO0
XLON
12
1876.00
12:25:27
00077604934TRLO0
XLON
319
1876.00
12:33:38
00077605140TRLO0
XLON
280
1876.00
12:33:38
00077605141TRLO0
XLON
282
1876.00
12:50:48
00077605524TRLO0
XLON
55
1876.00
12:50:48
00077605525TRLO0
XLON
278
1870.00
13:42:28
00077607591TRLO0
XLON
291
1874.00
14:01:23
00077608308TRLO0
XLON
4
1872.00
14:02:37
00077608371TRLO0
XLON
202
1872.00
14:02:37
00077608372TRLO0
XLON
73
1872.00
14:02:37
00077608373TRLO0
XLON
326
1872.00
14:09:16
00077608738TRLO0
XLON
301
1876.00
14:25:48
00077609686TRLO0
XLON
303
1880.00
14:39:37
00077610622TRLO0
XLON
123
1876.00
14:39:44
00077610630TRLO0
XLON
309
1884.00
14:50:58
00077611575TRLO0
XLON
310
1884.00
14:50:58
00077611576TRLO0
XLON
301
1882.00
14:56:22
00077611946TRLO0
XLON
331
1886.00
15:05:58
00077612546TRLO0
XLON
327
1878.00
15:17:07
00077613354TRLO0
XLON
302
1890.00
15:35:18
00077614401TRLO0
XLON
307
1892.00
15:42:15
00077614814TRLO0
XLON
17
1892.00
15:42:15
00077614815TRLO0
XLON
322
1890.00
15:42:15
00077614816TRLO0
XLON
200
1890.00
15:52:36
00077615502TRLO0
XLON
114
1890.00
15:52:36
00077615503TRLO0
XLON
330
1894.00
16:04:08
00077616005TRLO0
XLON
317
1896.00
16:09:08
00077616311TRLO0
XLON
201
1896.00
16:10:51
00077616398TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916