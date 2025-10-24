Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

24 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1884.1474 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 23 October 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1870.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1902.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1884.1474

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,695,334. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,695,334. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1884.1474 10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 313 1894.00 08:15:00 00077595384TRLO0 XLON 59 1902.00 08:44:06 00077597109TRLO0 XLON 115 1902.00 08:44:06 00077597110TRLO0 XLON 169 1902.00 08:44:06 00077597111TRLO0 XLON 290 1898.00 08:45:41 00077597229TRLO0 XLON 307 1892.00 09:09:07 00077598768TRLO0 XLON 333 1882.00 09:38:31 00077600244TRLO0 XLON 20 1894.00 10:26:48 00077601609TRLO0 XLON 298 1894.00 10:26:48 00077601610TRLO0 XLON 320 1886.00 10:46:00 00077602382TRLO0 XLON 95 1884.00 10:51:10 00077602466TRLO0 XLON 10 1884.00 10:51:10 00077602467TRLO0 XLON 184 1884.00 10:51:11 00077602468TRLO0 XLON 301 1880.00 11:17:05 00077603083TRLO0 XLON 292 1876.00 11:32:33 00077603613TRLO0 XLON 220 1874.00 11:46:50 00077604027TRLO0 XLON 124 1874.00 11:46:50 00077604028TRLO0 XLON 1 1876.00 12:22:18 00077604859TRLO0 XLON 1 1876.00 12:24:08 00077604906TRLO0 XLON 10 1876.00 12:24:08 00077604907TRLO0 XLON 1 1876.00 12:25:27 00077604933TRLO0 XLON 12 1876.00 12:25:27 00077604934TRLO0 XLON 319 1876.00 12:33:38 00077605140TRLO0 XLON 280 1876.00 12:33:38 00077605141TRLO0 XLON 282 1876.00 12:50:48 00077605524TRLO0 XLON 55 1876.00 12:50:48 00077605525TRLO0 XLON 278 1870.00 13:42:28 00077607591TRLO0 XLON 291 1874.00 14:01:23 00077608308TRLO0 XLON 4 1872.00 14:02:37 00077608371TRLO0 XLON 202 1872.00 14:02:37 00077608372TRLO0 XLON 73 1872.00 14:02:37 00077608373TRLO0 XLON 326 1872.00 14:09:16 00077608738TRLO0 XLON 301 1876.00 14:25:48 00077609686TRLO0 XLON 303 1880.00 14:39:37 00077610622TRLO0 XLON 123 1876.00 14:39:44 00077610630TRLO0 XLON 309 1884.00 14:50:58 00077611575TRLO0 XLON 310 1884.00 14:50:58 00077611576TRLO0 XLON 301 1882.00 14:56:22 00077611946TRLO0 XLON 331 1886.00 15:05:58 00077612546TRLO0 XLON 327 1878.00 15:17:07 00077613354TRLO0 XLON 302 1890.00 15:35:18 00077614401TRLO0 XLON 307 1892.00 15:42:15 00077614814TRLO0 XLON 17 1892.00 15:42:15 00077614815TRLO0 XLON 322 1890.00 15:42:15 00077614816TRLO0 XLON 200 1890.00 15:52:36 00077615502TRLO0 XLON 114 1890.00 15:52:36 00077615503TRLO0 XLON 330 1894.00 16:04:08 00077616005TRLO0 XLON 317 1896.00 16:09:08 00077616311TRLO0 XLON 201 1896.00 16:10:51 00077616398TRLO0 XLON

