Oxford Instruments Plc - Change of Auditor

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20

20 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company")

Change of Auditor

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company"), a leading provider of high technology products and systems for industry and research, announces that, following a formal tender process, it has appointed Deloitte LLP ("Deloitte") as its auditor for the financial year ending 31 March 2026.

Accordingly, BDO LLP ("BDO") has resigned as the Company's auditor and has deposited a statement with the Company confirming that there are no circumstances in connection with its resignation that should be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company under section 519 of the Companies Act 2026.

Deloitte will conduct the audit of the Company's financial statements for the financial year ending 31 March 2026, and a proposal to reappoint them as auditor of the Company will be subject to the approval of shareholders at the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

Enquiries:

Oxford Instruments plc

Paul Fry, Chief Financial Officer