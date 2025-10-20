Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Hotstock USA: Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
20.10.25 | 08:03
21,400 Euro
+0,94 % +0,200
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20

20 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1823.8068 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

17 October 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

25,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1802.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1832.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1823.8068

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,743,475. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,743,475. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1823.8068

25,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

256

1812.00

08:14:34

00077505775TRLO0

XLON

101

1812.00

08:14:34

00077505776TRLO0

XLON

140

1810.00

08:20:21

00077506239TRLO0

XLON

39

1810.00

08:20:21

00077506240TRLO0

XLON

114

1810.00

08:20:21

00077506241TRLO0

XLON

114

1810.00

08:39:27

00077506974TRLO0

XLON

139

1810.00

08:39:27

00077506975TRLO0

XLON

100

1806.00

08:40:24

00077506996TRLO0

XLON

246

1802.00

08:45:50

00077507113TRLO0

XLON

280

1808.00

08:55:13

00077507568TRLO0

XLON

223

1806.00

09:04:22

00077508134TRLO0

XLON

38

1806.00

09:04:22

00077508135TRLO0

XLON

222

1808.00

09:12:42

00077508883TRLO0

XLON

74

1808.00

09:12:42

00077508884TRLO0

XLON

4

1806.00

09:17:42

00077509211TRLO0

XLON

67

1806.00

09:17:42

00077509212TRLO0

XLON

83

1806.00

09:17:42

00077509213TRLO0

XLON

26

1806.00

09:17:42

00077509214TRLO0

XLON

6

1806.00

09:17:42

00077509215TRLO0

XLON

81

1806.00

09:17:42

00077509218TRLO0

XLON

279

1818.00

09:34:18

00077510086TRLO0

XLON

4

1818.00

09:39:31

00077510360TRLO0

XLON

1

1818.00

09:39:31

00077510361TRLO0

XLON

4

1818.00

09:40:47

00077510394TRLO0

XLON

4

1818.00

09:40:47

00077510395TRLO0

XLON

90

1818.00

09:41:56

00077510424TRLO0

XLON

163

1818.00

09:41:56

00077510425TRLO0

XLON

185

1818.00

10:18:53

00077511928TRLO0

XLON

295

1824.00

10:25:54

00077512213TRLO0

XLON

211

1822.00

10:29:16

00077512310TRLO0

XLON

83

1822.00

10:29:16

00077512311TRLO0

XLON

132

1820.00

10:41:25

00077512823TRLO0

XLON

116

1820.00

10:41:25

00077512824TRLO0

XLON

9

1820.00

10:41:25

00077512825TRLO0

XLON

11

1820.00

10:41:25

00077512826TRLO0

XLON

8

1820.00

10:41:25

00077512827TRLO0

XLON

9

1820.00

10:41:25

00077512828TRLO0

XLON

16

1820.00

10:41:26

00077512837TRLO0

XLON

153

1828.00

11:17:28

00077514098TRLO0

XLON

143

1828.00

11:18:27

00077514173TRLO0

XLON

268

1828.00

11:18:27

00077514174TRLO0

XLON

10000

1824.00

11:29:16

00077514622TRLO0

XLON

294

1822.00

11:29:33

00077514628TRLO0

XLON

4

1818.00

11:50:41

00077515451TRLO0

XLON

4

1818.00

11:50:41

00077515452TRLO0

XLON

61

1818.00

11:50:41

00077515453TRLO0

XLON

128

1818.00

11:50:41

00077515454TRLO0

XLON

20

1818.00

11:50:41

00077515455TRLO0

XLON

22

1818.00

11:50:41

00077515456TRLO0

XLON

38

1818.00

11:50:52

00077515457TRLO0

XLON

21

1818.00

11:55:01

00077515599TRLO0

XLON

275

1820.00

12:00:00

00077515844TRLO0

XLON

279

1820.00

12:22:16

00077516754TRLO0

XLON

101

1820.00

12:41:38

00077517484TRLO0

XLON

95

1820.00

12:41:38

00077517485TRLO0

XLON

26

1820.00

12:41:38

00077517486TRLO0

XLON

93

1820.00

12:43:58

00077517566TRLO0

XLON

264

1820.00

12:49:13

00077517886TRLO0

XLON

256

1820.00

13:04:48

00077518404TRLO0

XLON

51

1820.00

13:04:48

00077518405TRLO0

XLON

30

1826.00

13:12:33

00077518638TRLO0

XLON

222

1826.00

13:12:33

00077518639TRLO0

XLON

72

1824.00

13:12:34

00077518642TRLO0

XLON

29

1824.00

13:12:34

00077518643TRLO0

XLON

30

1824.00

13:12:34

00077518644TRLO0

XLON

121

1824.00

13:12:35

00077518652TRLO0

XLON

215

1820.00

13:18:42

00077518813TRLO0

XLON

32

1822.00

13:32:09

00077519330TRLO0

XLON

2

1824.00

13:38:29

00077519546TRLO0

XLON

28

1824.00

13:39:06

00077519559TRLO0

XLON

260

1824.00

13:46:48

00077519783TRLO0

XLON

254

1824.00

13:46:48

00077519784TRLO0

XLON

232

1822.00

13:47:52

00077519818TRLO0

XLON

42

1822.00

13:47:52

00077519819TRLO0

XLON

4

1824.00

14:10:53

00077520517TRLO0

XLON

4

1824.00

14:10:53

00077520518TRLO0

XLON

16

1826.00

14:12:37

00077520614TRLO0

XLON

163

1826.00

14:12:37

00077520615TRLO0

XLON

107

1826.00

14:12:37

00077520616TRLO0

XLON

79

1824.00

14:12:37

00077520617TRLO0

XLON

26

1824.00

14:12:37

00077520618TRLO0

XLON

66

1824.00

14:12:38

00077520621TRLO0

XLON

21

1824.00

14:12:38

00077520622TRLO0

XLON

58

1824.00

14:16:11

00077520769TRLO0

XLON

68

1824.00

14:16:11

00077520770TRLO0

XLON

221

1824.00

14:16:11

00077520771TRLO0

XLON

262

1832.00

14:43:52

00077522055TRLO0

XLON

279

1832.00

14:43:52

00077522056TRLO0

XLON

3

1832.00

14:46:47

00077522198TRLO0

XLON

231

1832.00

15:51:07

00077525741TRLO0

XLON

247

1832.00

15:51:07

00077525742TRLO0

XLON

22

1832.00

15:51:07

00077525743TRLO0

XLON

67

1832.00

15:51:07

00077525744TRLO0

XLON

15

1832.00

15:51:07

00077525745TRLO0

XLON

297

1832.00

15:51:07

00077525746TRLO0

XLON

255

1832.00

15:51:07

00077525747TRLO0

XLON

267

1832.00

15:51:07

00077525748TRLO0

XLON

276

1832.00

15:51:07

00077525749TRLO0

XLON

302

1832.00

15:51:07

00077525750TRLO0

XLON

1

1832.00

15:51:07

00077525751TRLO0

XLON

216

1832.00

15:51:07

00077525752TRLO0

XLON

63

1832.00

15:52:56

00077525795TRLO0

XLON

265

1832.00

15:52:56

00077525796TRLO0

XLON

248

1832.00

15:52:56

00077525797TRLO0

XLON

258

1832.00

15:52:56

00077525798TRLO0

XLON

262

1832.00

15:52:56

00077525799TRLO0

XLON

2

1830.00

15:58:47

00077526130TRLO0

XLON

127

1830.00

15:59:00

00077526138TRLO0

XLON

173

1830.00

15:59:00

00077526139TRLO0

XLON

292

1832.00

16:12:07

00077526795TRLO0

XLON

298

1832.00

16:12:07

00077526796TRLO0

XLON

259

1832.00

16:12:07

00077526797TRLO0

XLON

245

1832.00

16:12:07

00077526798TRLO0

XLON

269

1830.00

16:16:07

00077527228TRLO0

XLON

250

1830.00

16:19:07

00077527636TRLO0

XLON

64

1828.00

16:19:41

00077527795TRLO0

XLON

148

1828.00

16:19:41

00077527796TRLO0

XLON

65

1828.00

16:19:41

00077527797TRLO0

XLON

1

1828.00

16:23:08

00077528275TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.