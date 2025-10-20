Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

20 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1823.8068 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 17 October 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 25,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1802.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1832.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1823.8068

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,743,475. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,743,475. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1823.8068 25,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 256 1812.00 08:14:34 00077505775TRLO0 XLON 101 1812.00 08:14:34 00077505776TRLO0 XLON 140 1810.00 08:20:21 00077506239TRLO0 XLON 39 1810.00 08:20:21 00077506240TRLO0 XLON 114 1810.00 08:20:21 00077506241TRLO0 XLON 114 1810.00 08:39:27 00077506974TRLO0 XLON 139 1810.00 08:39:27 00077506975TRLO0 XLON 100 1806.00 08:40:24 00077506996TRLO0 XLON 246 1802.00 08:45:50 00077507113TRLO0 XLON 280 1808.00 08:55:13 00077507568TRLO0 XLON 223 1806.00 09:04:22 00077508134TRLO0 XLON 38 1806.00 09:04:22 00077508135TRLO0 XLON 222 1808.00 09:12:42 00077508883TRLO0 XLON 74 1808.00 09:12:42 00077508884TRLO0 XLON 4 1806.00 09:17:42 00077509211TRLO0 XLON 67 1806.00 09:17:42 00077509212TRLO0 XLON 83 1806.00 09:17:42 00077509213TRLO0 XLON 26 1806.00 09:17:42 00077509214TRLO0 XLON 6 1806.00 09:17:42 00077509215TRLO0 XLON 81 1806.00 09:17:42 00077509218TRLO0 XLON 279 1818.00 09:34:18 00077510086TRLO0 XLON 4 1818.00 09:39:31 00077510360TRLO0 XLON 1 1818.00 09:39:31 00077510361TRLO0 XLON 4 1818.00 09:40:47 00077510394TRLO0 XLON 4 1818.00 09:40:47 00077510395TRLO0 XLON 90 1818.00 09:41:56 00077510424TRLO0 XLON 163 1818.00 09:41:56 00077510425TRLO0 XLON 185 1818.00 10:18:53 00077511928TRLO0 XLON 295 1824.00 10:25:54 00077512213TRLO0 XLON 211 1822.00 10:29:16 00077512310TRLO0 XLON 83 1822.00 10:29:16 00077512311TRLO0 XLON 132 1820.00 10:41:25 00077512823TRLO0 XLON 116 1820.00 10:41:25 00077512824TRLO0 XLON 9 1820.00 10:41:25 00077512825TRLO0 XLON 11 1820.00 10:41:25 00077512826TRLO0 XLON 8 1820.00 10:41:25 00077512827TRLO0 XLON 9 1820.00 10:41:25 00077512828TRLO0 XLON 16 1820.00 10:41:26 00077512837TRLO0 XLON 153 1828.00 11:17:28 00077514098TRLO0 XLON 143 1828.00 11:18:27 00077514173TRLO0 XLON 268 1828.00 11:18:27 00077514174TRLO0 XLON 10000 1824.00 11:29:16 00077514622TRLO0 XLON 294 1822.00 11:29:33 00077514628TRLO0 XLON 4 1818.00 11:50:41 00077515451TRLO0 XLON 4 1818.00 11:50:41 00077515452TRLO0 XLON 61 1818.00 11:50:41 00077515453TRLO0 XLON 128 1818.00 11:50:41 00077515454TRLO0 XLON 20 1818.00 11:50:41 00077515455TRLO0 XLON 22 1818.00 11:50:41 00077515456TRLO0 XLON 38 1818.00 11:50:52 00077515457TRLO0 XLON 21 1818.00 11:55:01 00077515599TRLO0 XLON 275 1820.00 12:00:00 00077515844TRLO0 XLON 279 1820.00 12:22:16 00077516754TRLO0 XLON 101 1820.00 12:41:38 00077517484TRLO0 XLON 95 1820.00 12:41:38 00077517485TRLO0 XLON 26 1820.00 12:41:38 00077517486TRLO0 XLON 93 1820.00 12:43:58 00077517566TRLO0 XLON 264 1820.00 12:49:13 00077517886TRLO0 XLON 256 1820.00 13:04:48 00077518404TRLO0 XLON 51 1820.00 13:04:48 00077518405TRLO0 XLON 30 1826.00 13:12:33 00077518638TRLO0 XLON 222 1826.00 13:12:33 00077518639TRLO0 XLON 72 1824.00 13:12:34 00077518642TRLO0 XLON 29 1824.00 13:12:34 00077518643TRLO0 XLON 30 1824.00 13:12:34 00077518644TRLO0 XLON 121 1824.00 13:12:35 00077518652TRLO0 XLON 215 1820.00 13:18:42 00077518813TRLO0 XLON 32 1822.00 13:32:09 00077519330TRLO0 XLON 2 1824.00 13:38:29 00077519546TRLO0 XLON 28 1824.00 13:39:06 00077519559TRLO0 XLON 260 1824.00 13:46:48 00077519783TRLO0 XLON 254 1824.00 13:46:48 00077519784TRLO0 XLON 232 1822.00 13:47:52 00077519818TRLO0 XLON 42 1822.00 13:47:52 00077519819TRLO0 XLON 4 1824.00 14:10:53 00077520517TRLO0 XLON 4 1824.00 14:10:53 00077520518TRLO0 XLON 16 1826.00 14:12:37 00077520614TRLO0 XLON 163 1826.00 14:12:37 00077520615TRLO0 XLON 107 1826.00 14:12:37 00077520616TRLO0 XLON 79 1824.00 14:12:37 00077520617TRLO0 XLON 26 1824.00 14:12:37 00077520618TRLO0 XLON 66 1824.00 14:12:38 00077520621TRLO0 XLON 21 1824.00 14:12:38 00077520622TRLO0 XLON 58 1824.00 14:16:11 00077520769TRLO0 XLON 68 1824.00 14:16:11 00077520770TRLO0 XLON 221 1824.00 14:16:11 00077520771TRLO0 XLON 262 1832.00 14:43:52 00077522055TRLO0 XLON 279 1832.00 14:43:52 00077522056TRLO0 XLON 3 1832.00 14:46:47 00077522198TRLO0 XLON 231 1832.00 15:51:07 00077525741TRLO0 XLON 247 1832.00 15:51:07 00077525742TRLO0 XLON 22 1832.00 15:51:07 00077525743TRLO0 XLON 67 1832.00 15:51:07 00077525744TRLO0 XLON 15 1832.00 15:51:07 00077525745TRLO0 XLON 297 1832.00 15:51:07 00077525746TRLO0 XLON 255 1832.00 15:51:07 00077525747TRLO0 XLON 267 1832.00 15:51:07 00077525748TRLO0 XLON 276 1832.00 15:51:07 00077525749TRLO0 XLON 302 1832.00 15:51:07 00077525750TRLO0 XLON 1 1832.00 15:51:07 00077525751TRLO0 XLON 216 1832.00 15:51:07 00077525752TRLO0 XLON 63 1832.00 15:52:56 00077525795TRLO0 XLON 265 1832.00 15:52:56 00077525796TRLO0 XLON 248 1832.00 15:52:56 00077525797TRLO0 XLON 258 1832.00 15:52:56 00077525798TRLO0 XLON 262 1832.00 15:52:56 00077525799TRLO0 XLON 2 1830.00 15:58:47 00077526130TRLO0 XLON 127 1830.00 15:59:00 00077526138TRLO0 XLON 173 1830.00 15:59:00 00077526139TRLO0 XLON 292 1832.00 16:12:07 00077526795TRLO0 XLON 298 1832.00 16:12:07 00077526796TRLO0 XLON 259 1832.00 16:12:07 00077526797TRLO0 XLON 245 1832.00 16:12:07 00077526798TRLO0 XLON 269 1830.00 16:16:07 00077527228TRLO0 XLON 250 1830.00 16:19:07 00077527636TRLO0 XLON 64 1828.00 16:19:41 00077527795TRLO0 XLON 148 1828.00 16:19:41 00077527796TRLO0 XLON 65 1828.00 16:19:41 00077527797TRLO0 XLON 1 1828.00 16:23:08 00077528275TRLO0 XLON

