Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23
23 October 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1848.8080 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
22 October 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
3,141
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1842.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1854.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1848.8080
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,705,334. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,705,334. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1848.8080
3,141
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
372
1842.00
08:53:00
00077573198TRLO0
XLON
14
1852.00
09:07:05
00077573556TRLO0
XLON
70
1852.00
09:07:05
00077573557TRLO0
XLON
14
1852.00
09:07:05
00077573558TRLO0
XLON
335
1852.00
09:07:43
00077573565TRLO0
XLON
230
1850.00
09:13:00
00077573681TRLO0
XLON
96
1850.00
09:13:00
00077573682TRLO0
XLON
18
1852.00
09:20:33
00077573916TRLO0
XLON
53
1852.00
09:20:33
00077573917TRLO0
XLON
201
1850.00
09:48:44
00077574866TRLO0
XLON
144
1850.00
09:48:44
00077574867TRLO0
XLON
300
1848.00
10:25:15
00077575957TRLO0
XLON
110
1846.00
10:25:47
00077575990TRLO0
XLON
224
1846.00
10:25:47
00077575991TRLO0
XLON
152
1846.00
10:38:25
00077576348TRLO0
XLON
149
1846.00
10:38:25
00077576349TRLO0
XLON
318
1850.00
11:03:14
00077577135TRLO0
XLON
183
1854.00
11:15:10
00077577445TRLO0
XLON
158
1854.00
11:15:10
00077577446TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916