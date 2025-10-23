Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
23.10.25 | 08:03
21,600 Euro
+0,93 % +0,200
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.10.2025 08:07 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23

23 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1848.8080 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

22 October 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

3,141

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1842.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1854.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1848.8080

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,705,334. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,705,334. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1848.8080

3,141

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

372

1842.00

08:53:00

00077573198TRLO0

XLON

14

1852.00

09:07:05

00077573556TRLO0

XLON

70

1852.00

09:07:05

00077573557TRLO0

XLON

14

1852.00

09:07:05

00077573558TRLO0

XLON

335

1852.00

09:07:43

00077573565TRLO0

XLON

230

1850.00

09:13:00

00077573681TRLO0

XLON

96

1850.00

09:13:00

00077573682TRLO0

XLON

18

1852.00

09:20:33

00077573916TRLO0

XLON

53

1852.00

09:20:33

00077573917TRLO0

XLON

201

1850.00

09:48:44

00077574866TRLO0

XLON

144

1850.00

09:48:44

00077574867TRLO0

XLON

300

1848.00

10:25:15

00077575957TRLO0

XLON

110

1846.00

10:25:47

00077575990TRLO0

XLON

224

1846.00

10:25:47

00077575991TRLO0

XLON

152

1846.00

10:38:25

00077576348TRLO0

XLON

149

1846.00

10:38:25

00077576349TRLO0

XLON

318

1850.00

11:03:14

00077577135TRLO0

XLON

183

1854.00

11:15:10

00077577445TRLO0

XLON

158

1854.00

11:15:10

00077577446TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.