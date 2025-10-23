Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23

23 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1848.8080 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 22 October 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 3,141 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1842.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1854.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1848.8080

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,705,334. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,705,334. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1848.8080 3,141

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 372 1842.00 08:53:00 00077573198TRLO0 XLON 14 1852.00 09:07:05 00077573556TRLO0 XLON 70 1852.00 09:07:05 00077573557TRLO0 XLON 14 1852.00 09:07:05 00077573558TRLO0 XLON 335 1852.00 09:07:43 00077573565TRLO0 XLON 230 1850.00 09:13:00 00077573681TRLO0 XLON 96 1850.00 09:13:00 00077573682TRLO0 XLON 18 1852.00 09:20:33 00077573916TRLO0 XLON 53 1852.00 09:20:33 00077573917TRLO0 XLON 201 1850.00 09:48:44 00077574866TRLO0 XLON 144 1850.00 09:48:44 00077574867TRLO0 XLON 300 1848.00 10:25:15 00077575957TRLO0 XLON 110 1846.00 10:25:47 00077575990TRLO0 XLON 224 1846.00 10:25:47 00077575991TRLO0 XLON 152 1846.00 10:38:25 00077576348TRLO0 XLON 149 1846.00 10:38:25 00077576349TRLO0 XLON 318 1850.00 11:03:14 00077577135TRLO0 XLON 183 1854.00 11:15:10 00077577445TRLO0 XLON 158 1854.00 11:15:10 00077577446TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916