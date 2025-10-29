Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 29

29 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1931.4123 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 28 October 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 13,273 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1924.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1938.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1931.4123

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,662,061. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,662,061. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1932.3052 10,000 BATS Trading Europe 1928.6844 3,273

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 37 1926.00 08:30:11 00077658753TRLO0 XLON 13 1926.00 08:30:11 00077658754TRLO0 XLON 255 1926.00 08:30:11 00077658755TRLO0 XLON 88 1926.00 08:30:11 00077658756TRLO0 XLON 26 1928.00 08:55:08 00077659736TRLO0 XLON 269 1928.00 08:55:08 00077659737TRLO0 XLON 276 1938.00 09:43:14 00077661639TRLO0 XLON 254 1936.00 09:43:14 00077661640TRLO0 XLON 64 1936.00 09:43:14 00077661641TRLO0 XLON 211 1934.00 10:03:44 00077662432TRLO0 XLON 105 1934.00 10:03:44 00077662433TRLO0 XLON 24 1930.00 10:06:27 00077662554TRLO0 XLON 288 1932.00 10:19:52 00077663198TRLO0 XLON 322 1930.00 10:20:06 00077663201TRLO0 XLON 305 1932.00 11:26:47 00077665258TRLO0 XLON 291 1934.00 11:34:28 00077665530TRLO0 XLON 1 1934.00 11:34:28 00077665531TRLO0 XLON 280 1934.00 11:57:28 00077666334TRLO0 XLON 200 1932.00 11:57:55 00077666352TRLO0 XLON 75 1932.00 12:10:25 00077666769TRLO0 XLON 216 1932.00 12:17:10 00077666957TRLO0 XLON 305 1934.00 12:44:11 00077667674TRLO0 XLON 293 1936.00 13:07:08 00077668245TRLO0 XLON 80 1938.00 13:26:54 00077668902TRLO0 XLON 247 1938.00 13:26:54 00077668903TRLO0 XLON 281 1934.00 13:29:09 00077669005TRLO0 XLON 48 1934.00 13:29:09 00077669006TRLO0 XLON 12 1930.00 13:34:09 00077669371TRLO0 XLON 12 1930.00 13:38:39 00077669585TRLO0 XLON 301 1930.00 13:59:18 00077670536TRLO0 XLON 334 1930.00 13:59:18 00077670535TRLO0 BATE 299 1934.00 14:16:57 00077671521TRLO0 XLON 276 1934.00 14:16:57 00077671522TRLO0 XLON 244 1930.00 14:16:59 00077671526TRLO0 BATE 276 1930.00 14:16:59 00077671527TRLO0 BATE 234 1926.00 14:19:32 00077671637TRLO0 BATE 291 1930.00 14:38:18 00077672238TRLO0 XLON 32 1930.00 14:38:18 00077672239TRLO0 XLON 310 1930.00 14:46:21 00077672519TRLO0 XLON 25 1930.00 14:46:21 00077672520TRLO0 XLON 341 1928.00 14:53:15 00077672790TRLO0 XLON 253 1928.00 14:53:15 00077672791TRLO0 BATE 286 1928.00 14:53:15 00077672792TRLO0 BATE 279 1928.00 14:53:15 00077672793TRLO0 BATE 210 1928.00 14:58:56 00077673017TRLO0 XLON 81 1928.00 14:58:56 00077673018TRLO0 XLON 286 1928.00 14:58:56 00077673016TRLO0 BATE 45 1924.00 15:05:46 00077673429TRLO0 XLON 246 1924.00 15:05:46 00077673430TRLO0 XLON 243 1928.00 15:20:20 00077673812TRLO0 BATE 177 1928.00 15:22:01 00077673880TRLO0 XLON 141 1930.00 15:27:09 00077674064TRLO0 XLON 100 1930.00 15:27:09 00077674065TRLO0 XLON 78 1930.00 15:27:09 00077674066TRLO0 XLON 13 1930.00 15:27:09 00077674067TRLO0 XLON 248 1928.00 15:27:09 00077674062TRLO0 BATE 271 1928.00 15:27:09 00077674063TRLO0 BATE 293 1930.00 15:34:40 00077674458TRLO0 XLON 69 1928.00 15:37:45 00077674567TRLO0 BATE 250 1932.00 15:42:37 00077674677TRLO0 BATE 291 1932.00 15:44:37 00077674761TRLO0 XLON 299 1934.00 15:50:37 00077675049TRLO0 XLON 44 1936.00 15:57:45 00077675315TRLO0 XLON 290 1936.00 15:57:45 00077675316TRLO0 XLON 296 1934.00 16:02:45 00077675535TRLO0 XLON 289 1936.00 16:08:12 00077675744TRLO0 XLON 354 1938.00 16:20:00 00077676224TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916