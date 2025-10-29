Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.10.2025
Atomkraft feiert Comeback: Uran wird wieder zum strategischen Rohstoff - Anleger stehen Schlange
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Frankfurt
29.10.25 | 08:12
22,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
29.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 29

29 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1931.4123 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

28 October 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

13,273

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1924.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1938.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1931.4123

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,662,061. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,662,061. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1932.3052

10,000

BATS Trading Europe

1928.6844

3,273

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

37

1926.00

08:30:11

00077658753TRLO0

XLON

13

1926.00

08:30:11

00077658754TRLO0

XLON

255

1926.00

08:30:11

00077658755TRLO0

XLON

88

1926.00

08:30:11

00077658756TRLO0

XLON

26

1928.00

08:55:08

00077659736TRLO0

XLON

269

1928.00

08:55:08

00077659737TRLO0

XLON

276

1938.00

09:43:14

00077661639TRLO0

XLON

254

1936.00

09:43:14

00077661640TRLO0

XLON

64

1936.00

09:43:14

00077661641TRLO0

XLON

211

1934.00

10:03:44

00077662432TRLO0

XLON

105

1934.00

10:03:44

00077662433TRLO0

XLON

24

1930.00

10:06:27

00077662554TRLO0

XLON

288

1932.00

10:19:52

00077663198TRLO0

XLON

322

1930.00

10:20:06

00077663201TRLO0

XLON

305

1932.00

11:26:47

00077665258TRLO0

XLON

291

1934.00

11:34:28

00077665530TRLO0

XLON

1

1934.00

11:34:28

00077665531TRLO0

XLON

280

1934.00

11:57:28

00077666334TRLO0

XLON

200

1932.00

11:57:55

00077666352TRLO0

XLON

75

1932.00

12:10:25

00077666769TRLO0

XLON

216

1932.00

12:17:10

00077666957TRLO0

XLON

305

1934.00

12:44:11

00077667674TRLO0

XLON

293

1936.00

13:07:08

00077668245TRLO0

XLON

80

1938.00

13:26:54

00077668902TRLO0

XLON

247

1938.00

13:26:54

00077668903TRLO0

XLON

281

1934.00

13:29:09

00077669005TRLO0

XLON

48

1934.00

13:29:09

00077669006TRLO0

XLON

12

1930.00

13:34:09

00077669371TRLO0

XLON

12

1930.00

13:38:39

00077669585TRLO0

XLON

301

1930.00

13:59:18

00077670536TRLO0

XLON

334

1930.00

13:59:18

00077670535TRLO0

BATE

299

1934.00

14:16:57

00077671521TRLO0

XLON

276

1934.00

14:16:57

00077671522TRLO0

XLON

244

1930.00

14:16:59

00077671526TRLO0

BATE

276

1930.00

14:16:59

00077671527TRLO0

BATE

234

1926.00

14:19:32

00077671637TRLO0

BATE

291

1930.00

14:38:18

00077672238TRLO0

XLON

32

1930.00

14:38:18

00077672239TRLO0

XLON

310

1930.00

14:46:21

00077672519TRLO0

XLON

25

1930.00

14:46:21

00077672520TRLO0

XLON

341

1928.00

14:53:15

00077672790TRLO0

XLON

253

1928.00

14:53:15

00077672791TRLO0

BATE

286

1928.00

14:53:15

00077672792TRLO0

BATE

279

1928.00

14:53:15

00077672793TRLO0

BATE

210

1928.00

14:58:56

00077673017TRLO0

XLON

81

1928.00

14:58:56

00077673018TRLO0

XLON

286

1928.00

14:58:56

00077673016TRLO0

BATE

45

1924.00

15:05:46

00077673429TRLO0

XLON

246

1924.00

15:05:46

00077673430TRLO0

XLON

243

1928.00

15:20:20

00077673812TRLO0

BATE

177

1928.00

15:22:01

00077673880TRLO0

XLON

141

1930.00

15:27:09

00077674064TRLO0

XLON

100

1930.00

15:27:09

00077674065TRLO0

XLON

78

1930.00

15:27:09

00077674066TRLO0

XLON

13

1930.00

15:27:09

00077674067TRLO0

XLON

248

1928.00

15:27:09

00077674062TRLO0

BATE

271

1928.00

15:27:09

00077674063TRLO0

BATE

293

1930.00

15:34:40

00077674458TRLO0

XLON

69

1928.00

15:37:45

00077674567TRLO0

BATE

250

1932.00

15:42:37

00077674677TRLO0

BATE

291

1932.00

15:44:37

00077674761TRLO0

XLON

299

1934.00

15:50:37

00077675049TRLO0

XLON

44

1936.00

15:57:45

00077675315TRLO0

XLON

290

1936.00

15:57:45

00077675316TRLO0

XLON

296

1934.00

16:02:45

00077675535TRLO0

XLON

289

1936.00

16:08:12

00077675744TRLO0

XLON

354

1938.00

16:20:00

00077676224TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


