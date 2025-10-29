Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 29
29 October 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1931.4123 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
28 October 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
13,273
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1924.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1938.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1931.4123
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,662,061. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,662,061. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1932.3052
10,000
BATS Trading Europe
1928.6844
3,273
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
37
1926.00
08:30:11
00077658753TRLO0
XLON
13
1926.00
08:30:11
00077658754TRLO0
XLON
255
1926.00
08:30:11
00077658755TRLO0
XLON
88
1926.00
08:30:11
00077658756TRLO0
XLON
26
1928.00
08:55:08
00077659736TRLO0
XLON
269
1928.00
08:55:08
00077659737TRLO0
XLON
276
1938.00
09:43:14
00077661639TRLO0
XLON
254
1936.00
09:43:14
00077661640TRLO0
XLON
64
1936.00
09:43:14
00077661641TRLO0
XLON
211
1934.00
10:03:44
00077662432TRLO0
XLON
105
1934.00
10:03:44
00077662433TRLO0
|
XLON
24
1930.00
10:06:27
00077662554TRLO0
XLON
288
1932.00
10:19:52
00077663198TRLO0
XLON
322
1930.00
10:20:06
00077663201TRLO0
XLON
305
1932.00
11:26:47
00077665258TRLO0
XLON
291
1934.00
11:34:28
00077665530TRLO0
XLON
1
1934.00
11:34:28
00077665531TRLO0
XLON
280
1934.00
11:57:28
00077666334TRLO0
XLON
200
1932.00
11:57:55
00077666352TRLO0
XLON
75
1932.00
12:10:25
00077666769TRLO0
XLON
216
1932.00
12:17:10
00077666957TRLO0
XLON
305
1934.00
12:44:11
00077667674TRLO0
XLON
293
1936.00
13:07:08
00077668245TRLO0
XLON
80
1938.00
13:26:54
00077668902TRLO0
XLON
247
1938.00
13:26:54
00077668903TRLO0
XLON
281
1934.00
13:29:09
00077669005TRLO0
XLON
48
1934.00
13:29:09
00077669006TRLO0
XLON
12
1930.00
13:34:09
00077669371TRLO0
XLON
12
1930.00
13:38:39
00077669585TRLO0
XLON
301
1930.00
13:59:18
00077670536TRLO0
XLON
334
1930.00
13:59:18
00077670535TRLO0
BATE
299
1934.00
14:16:57
00077671521TRLO0
XLON
276
1934.00
14:16:57
00077671522TRLO0
XLON
244
1930.00
14:16:59
00077671526TRLO0
BATE
276
1930.00
14:16:59
00077671527TRLO0
BATE
234
1926.00
14:19:32
00077671637TRLO0
BATE
291
1930.00
14:38:18
00077672238TRLO0
XLON
32
1930.00
14:38:18
00077672239TRLO0
XLON
310
1930.00
14:46:21
00077672519TRLO0
XLON
25
1930.00
14:46:21
00077672520TRLO0
XLON
341
1928.00
14:53:15
00077672790TRLO0
XLON
253
1928.00
14:53:15
00077672791TRLO0
BATE
286
1928.00
14:53:15
00077672792TRLO0
BATE
279
1928.00
14:53:15
00077672793TRLO0
BATE
210
1928.00
14:58:56
00077673017TRLO0
XLON
81
1928.00
14:58:56
00077673018TRLO0
XLON
286
1928.00
14:58:56
00077673016TRLO0
BATE
45
1924.00
15:05:46
00077673429TRLO0
XLON
246
1924.00
15:05:46
00077673430TRLO0
XLON
243
1928.00
15:20:20
00077673812TRLO0
BATE
177
1928.00
15:22:01
00077673880TRLO0
XLON
141
1930.00
15:27:09
00077674064TRLO0
XLON
100
1930.00
15:27:09
00077674065TRLO0
XLON
78
1930.00
15:27:09
00077674066TRLO0
XLON
13
1930.00
15:27:09
00077674067TRLO0
XLON
248
1928.00
15:27:09
00077674062TRLO0
BATE
271
1928.00
15:27:09
00077674063TRLO0
BATE
293
1930.00
15:34:40
00077674458TRLO0
XLON
69
1928.00
15:37:45
00077674567TRLO0
BATE
250
1932.00
15:42:37
00077674677TRLO0
BATE
291
1932.00
15:44:37
00077674761TRLO0
XLON
299
1934.00
15:50:37
00077675049TRLO0
XLON
44
1936.00
15:57:45
00077675315TRLO0
XLON
290
1936.00
15:57:45
00077675316TRLO0
XLON
296
1934.00
16:02:45
00077675535TRLO0
XLON
289
1936.00
16:08:12
00077675744TRLO0
XLON
354
1938.00
16:20:00
00077676224TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916