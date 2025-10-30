Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30
30 October 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1924.2919 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
29 October 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
16,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1910.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1944.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1924.2919
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,646,061. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,646,061. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1927.4336
10,000
BATS Trading Europe
1919.0557
6,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
24
1938.00
08:26:29
00077678411TRLO0
XLON
250
|
1938.00
08:26:29
00077678410TRLO0
XLON
238
1934.00
09:12:07
00077679883TRLO0
XLON
257
1936.00
10:01:24
00077681602TRLO0
XLON
167
1942.00
10:05:08
00077681804TRLO0
XLON
87
1942.00
10:05:08
00077681805TRLO0
XLON
8
1942.00
10:43:34
00077683205TRLO0
XLON
243
1942.00
10:45:40
00077683280TRLO0
XLON
31
1942.00
10:46:40
00077683298TRLO0
XLON
56
1942.00
10:46:40
00077683299TRLO0
XLON
37
1942.00
10:46:40
00077683300TRLO0
XLON
211
1942.00
10:51:01
00077683476TRLO0
XLON
72
1942.00
10:51:01
00077683477TRLO0
XLON
10
1940.00
10:53:31
00077683597TRLO0
XLON
462
1944.00
10:58:57
00077683809TRLO0
XLON
256
1942.00
11:08:19
00077684165TRLO0
XLON
249
1940.00
11:09:03
00077684171TRLO0
XLON
68
1934.00
11:19:37
00077684421TRLO0
XLON
11
1934.00
11:19:37
00077684422TRLO0
XLON
63
1934.00
11:19:37
00077684423TRLO0
XLON
52
1934.00
11:19:37
00077684424TRLO0
XLON
56
1934.00
11:19:37
00077684425TRLO0
XLON
157
1934.00
11:56:13
00077685796TRLO0
XLON
82
1934.00
11:56:13
00077685797TRLO0
XLON
19
1934.00
12:01:28
00077685966TRLO0
XLON
57
1934.00
12:01:28
00077685967TRLO0
XLON
80
1934.00
12:01:28
00077685968TRLO0
XLON
23
1934.00
12:01:28
00077685969TRLO0
XLON
193
1934.00
12:27:55
00077686819TRLO0
XLON
53
1934.00
12:27:55
00077686820TRLO0
XLON
268
1934.00
12:42:14
00077687273TRLO0
XLON
250
1932.00
12:44:32
00077687310TRLO0
XLON
80
1930.00
13:17:50
00077688244TRLO0
XLON
55
1930.00
13:17:50
00077688245TRLO0
XLON
40
1930.00
13:17:50
00077688246TRLO0
XLON
27
1930.00
13:17:50
00077688247TRLO0
XLON
277
1928.00
13:18:20
00077688265TRLO0
XLON
241
1924.00
13:45:02
00077689292TRLO0
XLON
34
1924.00
13:45:26
00077689317TRLO0
XLON
236
1924.00
13:45:26
00077689320TRLO0
XLON
32
1920.00
13:59:45
00077690010TRLO0
XLON
274
1924.00
14:04:27
00077690206TRLO0
XLON
166
1924.00
14:04:27
00077690204TRLO0
BATE
107
1924.00
14:04:27
00077690205TRLO0
BATE
182
1926.00
14:15:06
00077690891TRLO0
XLON
97
1926.00
14:15:06
00077690892TRLO0
XLON
242
1926.00
14:19:42
00077691140TRLO0
BATE
170
1924.00
14:22:37
00077691310TRLO0
XLON
88
1924.00
14:22:37
00077691312TRLO0
XLON
177
1924.00
14:22:37
00077691308TRLO0
BATE
65
1924.00
14:22:37
00077691309TRLO0
BATE
256
1924.00
14:22:37
00077691311TRLO0
BATE
246
1922.00
14:32:37
00077691994TRLO0
BATE
9
1920.00
14:33:56
00077692062TRLO0
BATE
33
1920.00
14:34:05
00077692064TRLO0
BATE
112
1920.00
14:34:08
00077692066TRLO0
BATE
87
1920.00
14:34:26
00077692083TRLO0
BATE
68
1920.00
14:34:26
00077692084TRLO0
BATE
19
1922.00
14:36:00
00077692133TRLO0
XLON
59
1922.00
14:36:50
00077692164TRLO0
XLON
6
1922.00
14:37:24
00077692201TRLO0
XLON
3
1922.00
14:45:13
00077692447TRLO0
XLON
337
1922.00
14:46:52
00077692548TRLO0
XLON
142
1922.00
14:46:52
00077692549TRLO0
XLON
98
1922.00
14:46:52
00077692550TRLO0
XLON
191
1920.00
14:50:44
00077692760TRLO0
BATE
4
1920.00
14:50:44
00077692761TRLO0
BATE
278
1920.00
14:54:29
00077692896TRLO0
XLON
257
1920.00
14:54:29
00077692894TRLO0
BATE
277
1920.00
14:54:29
00077692895TRLO0
BATE
245
1916.00
14:59:32
00077693132TRLO0
BATE
238
1916.00
14:59:32
00077693133TRLO0
BATE
239
1916.00
14:59:32
00077693134TRLO0
XLON
101
1914.00
14:59:32
00077693135TRLO0
XLON
5
1914.00
14:59:32
00077693136TRLO0
XLON
172
1914.00
14:59:32
00077693137TRLO0
XLON
149
1910.00
15:00:13
00077693179TRLO0
BATE
52
1922.00
15:15:10
00077693670TRLO0
XLON
4
1922.00
15:15:10
00077693671TRLO0
XLON
59
1922.00
15:15:10
00077693672TRLO0
XLON
15
1918.00
15:18:16
00077693801TRLO0
XLON
273
1918.00
15:20:01
00077693921TRLO0
XLON
257
1918.00
15:20:05
00077693935TRLO0
BATE
4
1916.00
15:20:56
00077693976TRLO0
XLON
8
1918.00
15:20:56
00077693977TRLO0
BATE
8
1918.00
15:20:56
00077693978TRLO0
BATE
232
1916.00
15:21:51
00077694014TRLO0
XLON
4
1918.00
15:35:45
00077694817TRLO0
BATE
237
1918.00
15:35:45
00077694818TRLO0
BATE
263
1918.00
15:36:26
00077694831TRLO0
BATE
27
1918.00
15:36:51
00077694852TRLO0
XLON
218
1918.00
15:36:51
00077694853TRLO0
XLON
255
1918.00
15:47:26
00077695242TRLO0
BATE
125
1918.00
15:53:29
00077695412TRLO0
BATE
19
1918.00
15:54:45
00077695440TRLO0
BATE
52
1918.00
15:55:45
00077695468TRLO0
BATE
56
1920.00
15:58:52
00077695573TRLO0
BATE
167
1920.00
15:58:52
00077695574TRLO0
BATE
228
1920.00
15:58:52
00077695575TRLO0
BATE
460
1918.00
15:59:36
00077695633TRLO0
XLON
259
1918.00
15:59:36
00077695634TRLO0
XLON
266
1918.00
16:00:52
00077695760TRLO0
BATE
242
1918.00
16:04:52
00077696001TRLO0
BATE
53
1918.00
16:04:52
00077696002TRLO0
BATE
147
1916.00
16:04:52
00077696003TRLO0
XLON
89
1916.00
16:04:52
00077696004TRLO0
XLON
249
1916.00
16:04:52
00077696005TRLO0
XLON
25
1916.00
16:12:14
00077696476TRLO0
BATE
180
1916.00
16:12:44
00077696495TRLO0
BATE
55
1916.00
16:12:44
00077696496TRLO0
BATE
2
1916.00
16:12:44
00077696497TRLO0
BATE
3
1916.00
16:12:44
00077696498TRLO0
BATE
5
1916.00
16:12:45
00077696499TRLO0
BATE
376
1916.00
16:16:45
00077696900TRLO0
BATE
53
1914.00
16:17:41
00077697012TRLO0
XLON
7
1914.00
16:20:12
00077697203TRLO0
XLON
189
1914.00
16:20:12
00077697207TRLO0
XLON
98
1914.00
16:20:12
00077697208TRLO0
XLON
183
1914.00
16:20:12
00077697209TRLO0
XLON
185
1914.00
16:20:12
00077697210TRLO0
BATE
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916