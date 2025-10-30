Anzeige
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Frankfurt
30.10.25 | 08:12
21,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
30.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

30 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1924.2919 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

29 October 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

16,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1910.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1944.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1924.2919

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,646,061. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,646,061. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1927.4336

10,000

BATS Trading Europe

1919.0557

6,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

24

1938.00

08:26:29

00077678411TRLO0

XLON

250

1938.00

08:26:29

00077678410TRLO0

XLON

238

1934.00

09:12:07

00077679883TRLO0

XLON

257

1936.00

10:01:24

00077681602TRLO0

XLON

167

1942.00

10:05:08

00077681804TRLO0

XLON

87

1942.00

10:05:08

00077681805TRLO0

XLON

8

1942.00

10:43:34

00077683205TRLO0

XLON

243

1942.00

10:45:40

00077683280TRLO0

XLON

31

1942.00

10:46:40

00077683298TRLO0

XLON

56

1942.00

10:46:40

00077683299TRLO0

XLON

37

1942.00

10:46:40

00077683300TRLO0

XLON

211

1942.00

10:51:01

00077683476TRLO0

XLON

72

1942.00

10:51:01

00077683477TRLO0

XLON

10

1940.00

10:53:31

00077683597TRLO0

XLON

462

1944.00

10:58:57

00077683809TRLO0

XLON

256

1942.00

11:08:19

00077684165TRLO0

XLON

249

1940.00

11:09:03

00077684171TRLO0

XLON

68

1934.00

11:19:37

00077684421TRLO0

XLON

11

1934.00

11:19:37

00077684422TRLO0

XLON

63

1934.00

11:19:37

00077684423TRLO0

XLON

52

1934.00

11:19:37

00077684424TRLO0

XLON

56

1934.00

11:19:37

00077684425TRLO0

XLON

157

1934.00

11:56:13

00077685796TRLO0

XLON

82

1934.00

11:56:13

00077685797TRLO0

XLON

19

1934.00

12:01:28

00077685966TRLO0

XLON

57

1934.00

12:01:28

00077685967TRLO0

XLON

80

1934.00

12:01:28

00077685968TRLO0

XLON

23

1934.00

12:01:28

00077685969TRLO0

XLON

193

1934.00

12:27:55

00077686819TRLO0

XLON

53

1934.00

12:27:55

00077686820TRLO0

XLON

268

1934.00

12:42:14

00077687273TRLO0

XLON

250

1932.00

12:44:32

00077687310TRLO0

XLON

80

1930.00

13:17:50

00077688244TRLO0

XLON

55

1930.00

13:17:50

00077688245TRLO0

XLON

40

1930.00

13:17:50

00077688246TRLO0

XLON

27

1930.00

13:17:50

00077688247TRLO0

XLON

277

1928.00

13:18:20

00077688265TRLO0

XLON

241

1924.00

13:45:02

00077689292TRLO0

XLON

34

1924.00

13:45:26

00077689317TRLO0

XLON

236

1924.00

13:45:26

00077689320TRLO0

XLON

32

1920.00

13:59:45

00077690010TRLO0

XLON

274

1924.00

14:04:27

00077690206TRLO0

XLON

166

1924.00

14:04:27

00077690204TRLO0

BATE

107

1924.00

14:04:27

00077690205TRLO0

BATE

182

1926.00

14:15:06

00077690891TRLO0

XLON

97

1926.00

14:15:06

00077690892TRLO0

XLON

242

1926.00

14:19:42

00077691140TRLO0

BATE

170

1924.00

14:22:37

00077691310TRLO0

XLON

88

1924.00

14:22:37

00077691312TRLO0

XLON

177

1924.00

14:22:37

00077691308TRLO0

BATE

65

1924.00

14:22:37

00077691309TRLO0

BATE

256

1924.00

14:22:37

00077691311TRLO0

BATE

246

1922.00

14:32:37

00077691994TRLO0

BATE

9

1920.00

14:33:56

00077692062TRLO0

BATE

33

1920.00

14:34:05

00077692064TRLO0

BATE

112

1920.00

14:34:08

00077692066TRLO0

BATE

87

1920.00

14:34:26

00077692083TRLO0

BATE

68

1920.00

14:34:26

00077692084TRLO0

BATE

19

1922.00

14:36:00

00077692133TRLO0

XLON

59

1922.00

14:36:50

00077692164TRLO0

XLON

6

1922.00

14:37:24

00077692201TRLO0

XLON

3

1922.00

14:45:13

00077692447TRLO0

XLON

337

1922.00

14:46:52

00077692548TRLO0

XLON

142

1922.00

14:46:52

00077692549TRLO0

XLON

98

1922.00

14:46:52

00077692550TRLO0

XLON

191

1920.00

14:50:44

00077692760TRLO0

BATE

4

1920.00

14:50:44

00077692761TRLO0

BATE

278

1920.00

14:54:29

00077692896TRLO0

XLON

257

1920.00

14:54:29

00077692894TRLO0

BATE

277

1920.00

14:54:29

00077692895TRLO0

BATE

245

1916.00

14:59:32

00077693132TRLO0

BATE

238

1916.00

14:59:32

00077693133TRLO0

BATE

239

1916.00

14:59:32

00077693134TRLO0

XLON

101

1914.00

14:59:32

00077693135TRLO0

XLON

5

1914.00

14:59:32

00077693136TRLO0

XLON

172

1914.00

14:59:32

00077693137TRLO0

XLON

149

1910.00

15:00:13

00077693179TRLO0

BATE

52

1922.00

15:15:10

00077693670TRLO0

XLON

4

1922.00

15:15:10

00077693671TRLO0

XLON

59

1922.00

15:15:10

00077693672TRLO0

XLON

15

1918.00

15:18:16

00077693801TRLO0

XLON

273

1918.00

15:20:01

00077693921TRLO0

XLON

257

1918.00

15:20:05

00077693935TRLO0

BATE

4

1916.00

15:20:56

00077693976TRLO0

XLON

8

1918.00

15:20:56

00077693977TRLO0

BATE

8

1918.00

15:20:56

00077693978TRLO0

BATE

232

1916.00

15:21:51

00077694014TRLO0

XLON

4

1918.00

15:35:45

00077694817TRLO0

BATE

237

1918.00

15:35:45

00077694818TRLO0

BATE

263

1918.00

15:36:26

00077694831TRLO0

BATE

27

1918.00

15:36:51

00077694852TRLO0

XLON

218

1918.00

15:36:51

00077694853TRLO0

XLON

255

1918.00

15:47:26

00077695242TRLO0

BATE

125

1918.00

15:53:29

00077695412TRLO0

BATE

19

1918.00

15:54:45

00077695440TRLO0

BATE

52

1918.00

15:55:45

00077695468TRLO0

BATE

56

1920.00

15:58:52

00077695573TRLO0

BATE

167

1920.00

15:58:52

00077695574TRLO0

BATE

228

1920.00

15:58:52

00077695575TRLO0

BATE

460

1918.00

15:59:36

00077695633TRLO0

XLON

259

1918.00

15:59:36

00077695634TRLO0

XLON

266

1918.00

16:00:52

00077695760TRLO0

BATE

242

1918.00

16:04:52

00077696001TRLO0

BATE

53

1918.00

16:04:52

00077696002TRLO0

BATE

147

1916.00

16:04:52

00077696003TRLO0

XLON

89

1916.00

16:04:52

00077696004TRLO0

XLON

249

1916.00

16:04:52

00077696005TRLO0

XLON

25

1916.00

16:12:14

00077696476TRLO0

BATE

180

1916.00

16:12:44

00077696495TRLO0

BATE

55

1916.00

16:12:44

00077696496TRLO0

BATE

2

1916.00

16:12:44

00077696497TRLO0

BATE

3

1916.00

16:12:44

00077696498TRLO0

BATE

5

1916.00

16:12:45

00077696499TRLO0

BATE

376

1916.00

16:16:45

00077696900TRLO0

BATE

53

1914.00

16:17:41

00077697012TRLO0

XLON

7

1914.00

16:20:12

00077697203TRLO0

XLON

189

1914.00

16:20:12

00077697207TRLO0

XLON

98

1914.00

16:20:12

00077697208TRLO0

XLON

183

1914.00

16:20:12

00077697209TRLO0

XLON

185

1914.00

16:20:12

00077697210TRLO0

BATE

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


