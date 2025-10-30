Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

30 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1924.2919 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 29 October 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 16,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1910.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1944.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1924.2919

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,646,061. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,646,061. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1927.4336 10,000 BATS Trading Europe 1919.0557 6,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 24 1938.00 08:26:29 00077678411TRLO0 XLON 250 1938.00 08:26:29 00077678410TRLO0 XLON 238 1934.00 09:12:07 00077679883TRLO0 XLON 257 1936.00 10:01:24 00077681602TRLO0 XLON 167 1942.00 10:05:08 00077681804TRLO0 XLON 87 1942.00 10:05:08 00077681805TRLO0 XLON 8 1942.00 10:43:34 00077683205TRLO0 XLON 243 1942.00 10:45:40 00077683280TRLO0 XLON 31 1942.00 10:46:40 00077683298TRLO0 XLON 56 1942.00 10:46:40 00077683299TRLO0 XLON 37 1942.00 10:46:40 00077683300TRLO0 XLON 211 1942.00 10:51:01 00077683476TRLO0 XLON 72 1942.00 10:51:01 00077683477TRLO0 XLON 10 1940.00 10:53:31 00077683597TRLO0 XLON 462 1944.00 10:58:57 00077683809TRLO0 XLON 256 1942.00 11:08:19 00077684165TRLO0 XLON 249 1940.00 11:09:03 00077684171TRLO0 XLON 68 1934.00 11:19:37 00077684421TRLO0 XLON 11 1934.00 11:19:37 00077684422TRLO0 XLON 63 1934.00 11:19:37 00077684423TRLO0 XLON 52 1934.00 11:19:37 00077684424TRLO0 XLON 56 1934.00 11:19:37 00077684425TRLO0 XLON 157 1934.00 11:56:13 00077685796TRLO0 XLON 82 1934.00 11:56:13 00077685797TRLO0 XLON 19 1934.00 12:01:28 00077685966TRLO0 XLON 57 1934.00 12:01:28 00077685967TRLO0 XLON 80 1934.00 12:01:28 00077685968TRLO0 XLON 23 1934.00 12:01:28 00077685969TRLO0 XLON 193 1934.00 12:27:55 00077686819TRLO0 XLON 53 1934.00 12:27:55 00077686820TRLO0 XLON 268 1934.00 12:42:14 00077687273TRLO0 XLON 250 1932.00 12:44:32 00077687310TRLO0 XLON 80 1930.00 13:17:50 00077688244TRLO0 XLON 55 1930.00 13:17:50 00077688245TRLO0 XLON 40 1930.00 13:17:50 00077688246TRLO0 XLON 27 1930.00 13:17:50 00077688247TRLO0 XLON 277 1928.00 13:18:20 00077688265TRLO0 XLON 241 1924.00 13:45:02 00077689292TRLO0 XLON 34 1924.00 13:45:26 00077689317TRLO0 XLON 236 1924.00 13:45:26 00077689320TRLO0 XLON 32 1920.00 13:59:45 00077690010TRLO0 XLON 274 1924.00 14:04:27 00077690206TRLO0 XLON 166 1924.00 14:04:27 00077690204TRLO0 BATE 107 1924.00 14:04:27 00077690205TRLO0 BATE 182 1926.00 14:15:06 00077690891TRLO0 XLON 97 1926.00 14:15:06 00077690892TRLO0 XLON 242 1926.00 14:19:42 00077691140TRLO0 BATE 170 1924.00 14:22:37 00077691310TRLO0 XLON 88 1924.00 14:22:37 00077691312TRLO0 XLON 177 1924.00 14:22:37 00077691308TRLO0 BATE 65 1924.00 14:22:37 00077691309TRLO0 BATE 256 1924.00 14:22:37 00077691311TRLO0 BATE 246 1922.00 14:32:37 00077691994TRLO0 BATE 9 1920.00 14:33:56 00077692062TRLO0 BATE 33 1920.00 14:34:05 00077692064TRLO0 BATE 112 1920.00 14:34:08 00077692066TRLO0 BATE 87 1920.00 14:34:26 00077692083TRLO0 BATE 68 1920.00 14:34:26 00077692084TRLO0 BATE 19 1922.00 14:36:00 00077692133TRLO0 XLON 59 1922.00 14:36:50 00077692164TRLO0 XLON 6 1922.00 14:37:24 00077692201TRLO0 XLON 3 1922.00 14:45:13 00077692447TRLO0 XLON 337 1922.00 14:46:52 00077692548TRLO0 XLON 142 1922.00 14:46:52 00077692549TRLO0 XLON 98 1922.00 14:46:52 00077692550TRLO0 XLON 191 1920.00 14:50:44 00077692760TRLO0 BATE 4 1920.00 14:50:44 00077692761TRLO0 BATE 278 1920.00 14:54:29 00077692896TRLO0 XLON 257 1920.00 14:54:29 00077692894TRLO0 BATE 277 1920.00 14:54:29 00077692895TRLO0 BATE 245 1916.00 14:59:32 00077693132TRLO0 BATE 238 1916.00 14:59:32 00077693133TRLO0 BATE 239 1916.00 14:59:32 00077693134TRLO0 XLON 101 1914.00 14:59:32 00077693135TRLO0 XLON 5 1914.00 14:59:32 00077693136TRLO0 XLON 172 1914.00 14:59:32 00077693137TRLO0 XLON 149 1910.00 15:00:13 00077693179TRLO0 BATE 52 1922.00 15:15:10 00077693670TRLO0 XLON 4 1922.00 15:15:10 00077693671TRLO0 XLON 59 1922.00 15:15:10 00077693672TRLO0 XLON 15 1918.00 15:18:16 00077693801TRLO0 XLON 273 1918.00 15:20:01 00077693921TRLO0 XLON 257 1918.00 15:20:05 00077693935TRLO0 BATE 4 1916.00 15:20:56 00077693976TRLO0 XLON 8 1918.00 15:20:56 00077693977TRLO0 BATE 8 1918.00 15:20:56 00077693978TRLO0 BATE 232 1916.00 15:21:51 00077694014TRLO0 XLON 4 1918.00 15:35:45 00077694817TRLO0 BATE 237 1918.00 15:35:45 00077694818TRLO0 BATE 263 1918.00 15:36:26 00077694831TRLO0 BATE 27 1918.00 15:36:51 00077694852TRLO0 XLON 218 1918.00 15:36:51 00077694853TRLO0 XLON 255 1918.00 15:47:26 00077695242TRLO0 BATE 125 1918.00 15:53:29 00077695412TRLO0 BATE 19 1918.00 15:54:45 00077695440TRLO0 BATE 52 1918.00 15:55:45 00077695468TRLO0 BATE 56 1920.00 15:58:52 00077695573TRLO0 BATE 167 1920.00 15:58:52 00077695574TRLO0 BATE 228 1920.00 15:58:52 00077695575TRLO0 BATE 460 1918.00 15:59:36 00077695633TRLO0 XLON 259 1918.00 15:59:36 00077695634TRLO0 XLON 266 1918.00 16:00:52 00077695760TRLO0 BATE 242 1918.00 16:04:52 00077696001TRLO0 BATE 53 1918.00 16:04:52 00077696002TRLO0 BATE 147 1916.00 16:04:52 00077696003TRLO0 XLON 89 1916.00 16:04:52 00077696004TRLO0 XLON 249 1916.00 16:04:52 00077696005TRLO0 XLON 25 1916.00 16:12:14 00077696476TRLO0 BATE 180 1916.00 16:12:44 00077696495TRLO0 BATE 55 1916.00 16:12:44 00077696496TRLO0 BATE 2 1916.00 16:12:44 00077696497TRLO0 BATE 3 1916.00 16:12:44 00077696498TRLO0 BATE 5 1916.00 16:12:45 00077696499TRLO0 BATE 376 1916.00 16:16:45 00077696900TRLO0 BATE 53 1914.00 16:17:41 00077697012TRLO0 XLON 7 1914.00 16:20:12 00077697203TRLO0 XLON 189 1914.00 16:20:12 00077697207TRLO0 XLON 98 1914.00 16:20:12 00077697208TRLO0 XLON 183 1914.00 16:20:12 00077697209TRLO0 XLON 185 1914.00 16:20:12 00077697210TRLO0 BATE

