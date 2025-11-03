Irisity AB: Q3: Continuing the transformation toward a more focused and financially sustainable Irisity

The CEO comments on Q3 2025:

During Q3, Irisity continued executing its transformation plan with a clear focus on operational efficiency and long-term profitability. Customer and partner activity remained strong, with important contract wins and renewals, including an expansion with a U.S. federal agency, a three-year extension with a major New York transportation customer, and a strategic 911 center project in Mexico.

Net sales were MSEK 24.6 compared to MSEK 30.3 last year resulting from our reassessment on the timing of revenue recognitions for larger projects. Invoicing increased 65% QoQ to MSEK 34.9, while collections decreased YoY due to lower Q2 invoicing. Personnel costs decreased by MSEK 2.8 QoQ and other external costs by MSEK 0.8. The consolidation of R&D operations and organizational streamlining are progressing according to plan and are expected to reduce OPEX by around 30% compared to Q2 levels.

EBITDA improved by MSEK 4.6 QoQ and MSEK 6.8 YoY to MSEK -7.5 (-14.3), driven by these cost reductions and increased efficiency. Monthly Recurring Revenue rose to MSEK 4.0 (3.7) supported by stable retention and new deployments. With further savings ahead, growing OEM and partner discussions, and a strengthened balance sheet through the upcoming rights issue, we remain on track toward achieving cash flow neutrality in 2026.

Key figures Q3 2025:

Invoicing amounted to MSEK 34.9 (35.4)

Collections amounted to MSEK 26.2 (19.9)

Net sales MSEK 24.6 (30.3).

Gross margin 81.5% (85.2%).

EBITDA MSEK -7.5 (-14.3)

Result after tax MSEK -35.4 (-45.5)

Cash and available credit lines 5.5 (6.8)

MRR for the quarter amounted to MSEK 4.0 (4.3)

The 2025 Q3 report is available at https://irisity.com

Language of financial reporting:

Irisity publish all quarterly reports in English only. Annual reports will be available in both English and Swedish.

For further information, please contact:

Gustav Zaar CFO and interim CEO, Irisity AB, gustav.zaar@irisity.com

This information is information that Irisity AB (publ) is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the above contact persons, at 08:00 CET on 3 November 2025.

About Irisity

Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

Sweden| USA | Israel | Singapore | UAE | Colombia | Brazil | Argentina | Australia | United Kingdom | Mexico | Hungary