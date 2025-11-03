Existing customer is one of the largest and most complex public safety organizations in the U.S.

Foundation for future collaboration as the agency advances its cybersecurity modernization initiatives

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity systems integrator, announces a one-year US$624,000 software and services contract with a large, state-level law enforcement agency in the United States.

Under the agreement, Plurilock will provide software solutions and dedicated engineering support to strengthen the agency's security posture and ensure continuous protection of sensitive law enforcement and public safety data. The customer, the state's largest employer of law enforcement officers and operator of correctional and parole systems, is an existing Plurilock client.

"This agreement strengthens a longstanding relationship with one of the largest and most complex public safety agencies in the country," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "As an existing customer, this agency has seen firsthand the value our team delivers in mission-critical environments, and we've established a strong foundation for future collaboration as the agency advances its cybersecurity modernization initiatives."

In connection with this engagement, Plurilock anticipates that fulfillment costs and gross margins will be consistent with both the Company's historic Solutions business and Professional Services business as reported in its most recent MD&A. Further details with respect to the terms of the contract are subject to confidentiality and non-disclosure.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is a services-led, product-enabled, AI-native cybersecurity company that solves complex cyber problems in high-stakes environments where failure isn't an option. Trusted by Five-Eyes governments, NATO-aligned agencies, and Global 2000 enterprises, we defend critical infrastructure and safeguard the systems that power modern life. Our Critical Services division delivers operational resilience through unmatched expertise, proprietary IP, and AI-driven playbooks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

