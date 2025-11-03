THE SAUDI BORN DEVELOPER REACHING GLOBAL HEIGHTS -- DAR GLOBAL'S PROJECT PIPELINE REACHES USD 19 BILLION WITH MAJOR EXPANSION INTO SAUDI ARABIA

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Global, the luxury international real estate developer and first Saudi company to be listed on the London Stock Exchange, announces today that continued expansion in Saudi Arabia has contributed to an increase in its gross development value ('GDV') to US$19 billion, with a total international development pipeline exceeding US$19 billion across multiple markets.

Dar Global continues to expand its footprint and deepen its focus in Saudi Arabia, with a number of exciting recent launches in the GCC, contributing to the increase in GDV. The business is confident about the opportunities that lie ahead, both in terms of potential projects and the region's transformative growth. Further updates will be shared in due course, as each new development project is unveiled.

This milestone reflects Dar Global's position at the forefront of Saudi Arabia's ongoing transformation, as the country prepares to open its property market to foreign non-resident investment in January 2026. This step marks a defining moment for the Kingdom's real-estate sector, and Dar Global is among the first to capitalize on this new era of openness and international participation.

Commenting on the announcement, Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: "Dar Global was built on a deep understanding of where global and regional wealth flows are heading. As the Kingdom enters a new phase of openness and global integration, we are uniquely positioned to lead this next chapter - connecting international investors to the Saudi story. The increase of our GDV to USD 19 billion reflects not just growth in numbers, but confidence in our vision, our execution, and in Saudi Arabia's extraordinary potential."

The Company's accelerated growth is the result of a series of high-profile project signings and strategic partnerships in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the market. Dar Global's developments align with the ambitions of Vision 2030, blending international design excellence with the cultural authenticity of Saudi destinations.

Supported by its London Stock Exchange listing, Dar Global continues to attract global investors, including buyers from over 115 nationalities, expand its footprint, and deliver world-class developments that redefine luxury living across London, Marbella, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, and Doha.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811715/Ziad_CEO_DarGlobal.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-saudi-born-developer-reaching-global-heights--dar-globals-project-pipeline-reaches-usd-19-billion-with-major-expansion-into-saudi-arabia-302602498.html