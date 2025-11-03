Irisity AB: Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting in Irisity AB (publ)

The following resolutions were passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Irisity AB (publ) held today on 3 November 2025 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Resolution on a new rights issue of preferential rights

It was resolved on a new issue of not more than 217,157,616 shares with preferential rights to existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue"), entailing an increase of the share capital with not more than SEK 19,544,185.44. Upon full subscription of the newly issued shares, the Company will receive gross proceeds of approximately SEK 26 million, after deduction of issue costs of approximately SEK 0,5 million.

The right to subscribe for new shares shall belong to those persons who on the record date on 4 November 2025 are recorded as shareholders. The subscription price shall be SEK 0.12 per share. The amount that exceeds the quota value of the shares shall be allocated to the unrestricted share premium reserve. Each share held on the record date entitles to one (1) subscription right. Ten (10) subscription rights entitle to subscription of thirteen (13) new shares.

If all of the shares are not subscribed for by virtue of subscription rights, the board of directors shall resolve on the allocation of shares which have not been subscribed for by virtue of subscription rights. In such case, shares shall: firstly, be allocated to those who have applied for subscription and subscribed for new shares by virtue of subscription rights, regardless if the subscriber was a shareholder on the record date or not, and in the event of oversubscription, in relation to the number of subscription rights each have exercised for subscription of new shares, secondly, shares are allocated to others who have applied for subscription of shares without exercising subscription rights, and in the event of oversubscription, in relation to the number of new shares specified in the subscription application, and, to the extent that this is not possible, by drawing lots, and thirdly, to the guarantor that has contractually entered into guarantee commitment.

Subscription for new shares by virtue of subscription rights shall be made by way of cash payment during the period from 5 November 2025 up to and including 19 November 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Gustav Zaar CFO and interim CEO, Irisity AB, gustav.zaar@irisity.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:00 CET on 3 November 2025

About Irisity

Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

