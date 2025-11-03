

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW), a publicly owned investment manager, Monday announced that its Chief operating Officer, Kimberly Johnson will depart from the firm in December 2025.



She has been the Operating Chief of the company from 2022.



Further, the company is creating a new Technology, Data, and Operations function which is being led by the current Chief Technology Officer, Ramon Richards who will join the management committee and report to Rob Sharps, the CEO of the firm.



In pre-market activity, TROW shares are trading at $102.63, up 0.10% on the Nasdaq.



