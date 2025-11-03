Graphic Packaging, Arbor Day Foundation Collaborate Ro Restore Forests Worldwide

The five-year partnership will mobilize employees globally in conservation projects

LINCOLN, NB / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Graphic Packaging International, a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation to help conserve the environment and protect forest resources.

Graphic Packaging will support strategic, large-scale reforestation and urban forestry initiatives with the Arbor Day Foundation. These efforts will help to expand green spaces in the communities where the company operates and support restoration projects in areas identified as high priority through science-based assessments. Through the partnership, Graphic Packaging employees worldwide will lead and participate in tree planting events, distribute seedlings and trees in their communities, and support global reforestation projects.

"Graphic Packaging's commitment to environmental stewardship and its global network of engaged communities helps us to meaningfully carry out our mission of inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees around the world," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "This partnership will help restore vital forest ecosystems and bolster resilience in the places that need it most."

Forests provide clean air and water for more than half of the world's population, and urban trees can lower neighborhood temperatures by up to 10°F. The Arbor Day Foundation's Forest Priority Index (FPI) and Nature Priority Index (NPI) tools will help guide Graphic Packaging's project selections. The FPI identifies forest regions where reforestation will have the highest impact on climate, biodiversity and community resilience. The NPI - created by NatureQuant, one of the Foundation's technology partners-helps to highlight census tracts in urban areas where trees can most improve human health and tree access.

The Arbor Day Foundation collaboration marks a flagship initiative under RENEW, Graphic Packaging's social impact program. RENEW is designed to drive meaningful change in and around communities where Graphic Packaging operates across key areas, including renewing the environment.

"Enhancing the communities where we live and work is a key part of Vision 2030, and protecting the environment is essential to strong, healthy communities," said Graphic Packaging President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Doss. "Graphic Packaging employees have distributed 130,000 trees since 2010, and we're proud to partner with the Arbor Day Foundation to build on our history of giving back to communities and the planet."

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners.

And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

About Graphic Packaging International

Graphic Packaging designs and produces consumer packaging made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at www.graphicpkg.com.



