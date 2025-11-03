

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.082 billion, or $4.20 per share. This compares with $1.045 billion, or $4.01 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.236 billion or $4.80 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.0% to $3.076 billion from $2.771 billion last year.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.082 Bln. vs. $1.045 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.20 vs. $4.01 last year. -Revenue: $3.076 Bln vs. $2.771 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $11.9 - $12.0 Bln



