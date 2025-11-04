

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tosoh Corp. (4042.T, TOSCF), a Japanese chemical and specialty materials company, on Tuesday announced that net income decreased in the first half compared with the previous year.



For the first half, income attributable to owners of the parent decreased to 7.38 billion yen from 24.94 billion yen in the previous year.



Earnings per share were 23.20 yen versus 78.31 yen last year.



Operating income declined to 44.74 billion yen from 47.39 billion yen in the prior year.



Net sales decreased to 499.14 billion yen from 527.62 billion yen in the previous year.



Tosoh Corp is currently trading, 1.82% higher at JPY2.240 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



