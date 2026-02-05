

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tosoh Corporation (TOS.F) announced earnings for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY24.629 billion, or JPY77.93 per share. This compares with JPY48.525 billion, or JPY152.36 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.0% to JPY756.078 billion from JPY795.696 billion last year.



Tosoh Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY24.629 Bln. vs. JPY48.525 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY77.93 vs. JPY152.36 last year. -Revenue: JPY756.078 Bln vs. JPY795.696 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 94.93 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.010 T



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News