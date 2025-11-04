Circus establishes subsidiary Circus Defence SE as a dedicated entity for autonomous AI robotics in the defence sector.

Expansion of the defence product portfolio beyond autonomous troop supply planned.

Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 Symbol: CA1), a global technology leader in dual-use AI robotics, today announced the establishment of Circus Defence SE a wholly owned subsidiary aimed at expanding the company's product portfolio for autonomous AI robotics and infrastructure systems in the defence sector.

Building on its patented AI robotics platform and modular system architecture, Circus is extending its technology toward defence-specific applications in mission-critical environments.

Upcoming development areas will include autonomous medical supply units, centralized infrastructures for counter drones, and autonomous logistics and equipment systems for troops, all based on Circus' existing technologies and high-volume production capabilities.

The new entity will therefore focus on product expansion of mobile, containerized AI robotics systems designed for rapid setup, fully autonomous operation, and minimal personnel requirements. The starting point is the CA-M, the world's first autonomous AI robotics system for troop supply, which will now be expanded into a modular product family.

"With Circus Defence, we are actively building a comprehensive portfolio for the defense sector and creating a specialized unit that leverages existing relationships within European defense and NATO structures to strategically apply our expertise in AI control, robotics, and autonomous systems to the defense field," said Nikolas Bullwinkel, Founder and CEO of Circus and Circus Defence. "Developed and produced in Europe for Europe."

The company is currently establishing dedicated management and development teams to accelerate growth in this area. The step follows Circus' expansion into Ukraine and the planned start of series production in Europe.

The participation of strategic investors in Circus Defence, as well as a potential future public listing, are currently under evaluation.

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous systems in both civilian and defense sectors. Its flagship robot, the patented CA-1, is the world's first fully autonomous food production robot, now in serial production. Powered by proprietary embodied AI, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output systems with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply on a mission to fuel humanity.

Language: English Company: Circus SE St. Martin-Straße 112 81669 München Germany E-mail: ir@circus-group.com Internet: https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors ISIN: DE000A2YN355 WKN: A2YN35 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange

