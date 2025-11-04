

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Coloplast A/S (COLO-B.CO), a medical devices manufacturer, reported weaker results for the fourth quarter , as special items and higher costs weighed on profitability despite stable revenue.



Profit before tax declined 3% to DKK 1.555 billion from DKK 1.603 billion in the same quarter last year, primarily impacted by a one-time loss of DKK 228 million. In the previous-year quarter the company had recorded a one-off gain of DKK 104 million.



Net profit dropped to DKK 875 million or DKK 3.88 per share from DKK 1.314 billion or DKK 5.84 per share last year.



EPS before special items decreased 15% to DKK 4.67 from DKK 5.47.



Operating profit (EBIT) fell 10% to DKK 1.724 billion.



EBIT before special items rose 8% to DKK 1.952 billion, compared with DKK 1.803 billion a year earlier.



EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortisation) before special items increased 14% to DKK 2.172 billion, while EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) before special items climbed 12% to DKK 2.390 billion.



Revenue was broadly unchanged at DKK 6.960 billion, compared with DKK 6.953 billion in the year-earlier period.



The Board of Directors has recommended a year-end dividend of DKK 18 per share, to be paid on December 9, with the ex-dividend date set for December 5.



For the full year, the company expects organic revenue as well as EBIT before special items to grow about 7% at constant exchange rates.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News