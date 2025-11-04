BICO Group AB: Publication of BICO Group AB: Interim report Q3 2025

Organic sales growth in a continued soft market

Q3 2025 Summary

Life Science Solutions showed 4 percent organic sales growth YoY, which is in line with market performance. SCIENION continued to perform well, delivering double-digit growth, after major commercial and operations improvements in a diagnostic market which is picking up

Lab Automation delivered 35 percent organic sales growth YoY, rebounding after the abnormal Q2. Good progress has been made in the execution of the action plan significantly enhancing processes, leadership, and operational capabilities

Biosero secured several orders from a global pharma company worth USD 15.2m, as part of a master framework agreement. This showcases the strong underlying demand for lab automation and Biosero's market leading software suite Green Button Go

BICO anticipates long-term growth of around 10 percent CAGR, which is also in line with our financial targets. Impairments have been concluded in Discover ECHO and Biosero totalling SEK 1,036m, due to a short forecast period and lower year-to-date trading in 2025 leading to changed forecast assumptions compared with previous periods. These impairments do not affect cash flow, but impacted EBIT for Q3 2025

Divestments of MatTek and Visikol generated net proceeds of SEK 740m, significantly strengthening the cash position

July-September 2025 (compared with July-September 2024)

Net sales amounted to SEK 386.9m (369.1) which corresponds to an increase of 4.8% compared to the corresponding quarter previous year

Organic sales growth for the quarter amounted to 12.3% (-17.7%)

The gross margin amounted to 55.0% (54.3%)

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 17.4m (6.3) corresponding to a margin of 4.5% (1.7%)

EBITDA amounted to SEK 4.8m (4.3) corresponding to a margin of 1.2% (1.2%)

Net profit/loss for the quarter from continuing operations amounted to SEK -1,107.5m (-260.8) corresponding to earnings per share from continuing operations after dilution of SEK -15.68 (-3.68)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -31.5m (45.0)

January-September 2025 (compared with January-September 2024)

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,045.9m (1,212.1) which corresponds to a decrease of -13.7% compared to the corresponding period previous year

Organic sales growth for the period amounted to -9.7% (-4.4%)

The gross margin amounted to 52.1% (50.7%)

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK -51.6m (14.5) corresponding to a margin of -4.9% (1.2%)

EBITDA amounted to SEK -69.1m (-4.5) corresponding to a margin of -6.6% (-0.4%)

Net profit/loss for the period from continuing operations amounted to SEK -1,524.6m (-360.5) corresponding to earnings per share from continuing operations after dilution of SEK -21.54 (-5.06)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 16.9m (-23.2)

"We delivered solid growth in Q3, with organic sales growth reaching 12 percent. Lab Automation rebounded with 35 percent organic sales growth, and Life Science Solutions continued to grow 4 percent organically, which is in line with the market. Biosero's 15.2 MUSD orders from a global pharma company underscores the strong demand for our integrated lab automation solutions. In addition, the divestments of MatTek and Visikol strengthened our cash position by SEK 740m", says Maria Forss, President and CEO, BICO Group AB.

Presentation for media and investors

A telephone conference, with the opportunity to ask questions, will be held later today, on November 4, 2025, at 10:00am CET, at which President & CEO Maria Forss and CFO Jacob Thordenberg will present the interim report.

Information about presentation and webcast

The presentation will be available on BICO's website from 09:00am CET.

https://bico.com/investors/

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below:

https://bico.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5006911

For further information, please contact:

Maria Forss, President & CEO, BICO Group AB

Phone: EA Isabella Lundin +46 73 515 99 64

E-mail: mf@bico.com

Jacob Thordenberg, Chief Financial Officer, BICO Group AB

Phone: +46 73 534 88 84

E-mail: jt@bico.com

This information is information that BICO Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-04 07:00 CET.

About BICO

BICO is a lab automation partner and provider of selected workflows to pharma and biotech. With 48,000+ instruments installed in over 65 countries, BICO products, software, and solutions are found in more than 3,500 laboratories, including the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in over 10,900 publications. Operating through two business areas - Lab Automation and Life Science Solutions - BICO strives towards the vision to enable and automate the life science lab of the future. BICO is listed on Mid-Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm under BICO. www.bico.com