BICO Group AB: Ewa Linsäter appointed as Chief Financial Officer for BICO Group AB

BICO Group AB today announces the appointment of Ewa Linsäter as Chief Financial Officer. She will succeed Jacob Thordenberg, who has decided to leave BICO to pursue his career outside the Group.

Ewa Linsäter has 15+ years' experience of working as a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) whereof the last six years at Elos Medtech. Prior to that Ewa worked as CFO at REAC Group, Vice President Finance Europe at Gunnebo and CFO at Ernströmgruppen AB. She started her career as an Auditor and Senior Manager at PwC, where she worked for 12 years.

"I would like to welcome Ewa Linsäter to the BICO team. Her extensive experience of working internationally in life science in a publicly listed company as Chief Financial Officer and with M&A will be a good addition to our team. I would also like to thank Jacob Thordenberg for all the great work he has carried out for BICO, including driving key initiatives to strengthen BICO's financial position, and I wish him the best of luck with his future endeavors.", says Maria Forss, President and CEO, BICO Group AB.

Ewa Linsäter will be joining BICO on March 1, 2026 and Jacob Thordenberg will remain at BICO until April 30, 2026 for handover to Ewa Linsäter. As Chief Financial Officer Ewa Linsäter will report to BICO's President and CEO and be a member of the Executive Management.

"I look forward joining BICO and contributing to the company's continued development and strategic ambitions within lab automation and life science solutions." says Ewa Linsäter, assuming Chief Financial Officer, BICO Group AB.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on December 10, 2025 at 7am CET.

About BICO

BICO is a lab automation partner and provider of selected workflows to pharma and biotech. With 48,000+ instruments installed in over 65 countries, BICO products, software, and solutions are found in more than 3,500 laboratories, including the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in over 10,900 publications. Operating through two business areas - Lab Automation and Life Science Solutions - BICO strives towards the vision to enable and automate the life science lab of the future. BICO is listed on Mid-Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm under BICO. www.bico.com