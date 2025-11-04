The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 04
The Diverse Income Trust plc
04 th November 2025
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 03rd November 2025 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
03rd November 2025 114.77 per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 113.59 per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
04th November 2025