Exousia Pro, Inc.: Exousia Pro Announces Breakthrough In Exosome-Based Delivery

Successful loading of CBD material accelerates the path to revenue.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Exousia Pro, Inc. (OTCPINK:MAJI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advanced exosome-based delivery systems, today announced a significant technical milestone: the successful loading of milk-derived exosomes with Cannabidiol (CBD) material. These specialized exosomes are engineered to remain intact as they traverse the digestive tract, a pivotal advancement in oral drug delivery.

Our scientific team, collaborating closely with Dr. Marvin Hausman, has executed a proprietary, patent-pending protocol to extract exosomes and load them with small-particle genetic and therapeutic materials. Applying this established process, the laboratory successfully encapsulated CBD within the milk-derived exosome carriers.

Encouraging Safety Profile and Commercial Acceleration

This success is a pivotal step toward the Company's planned Institutional Review Board (IRB) study, which will utilize the loaded CBD material to definitively investigate and quantify the resulting bioavailability. The next step is for Dr. Hausman, with our scientific team, to write the IRB study. We anticipate beginning the study this year and releasing the findings early next year.

Crucially, the Company's scientists are highly encouraged by evidence indicating that the specialized extraction process effectively removes the allergenic milk proteins-Casein and Whey-which are responsible for milk allergies. This potential to generate a novel, non-allergenic delivery vehicle represents a significant advantage in terms of patient safety and market accessibility. While optimistic, Exousia Pro will continue to recommend appropriate warning labels for milk allergies until this non-allergenic status is rigorously confirmed through further studies.

Upon the successful completion and analysis of the IRB study data, this pioneering loading process will be offered to CBD manufacturers through a third-party reseller network, providing a direct and accelerated pathway to substantial revenue generation.

"This recent development marks a critical inflection point for Exousia," stated Matt Dwyer, President of Exousia Pro, Inc. "The successful, targeted loading not only substantially de-risks our product pipeline but also significantly accelerates our timeline toward revenue generation. The robust, patent-pending process developed for CBD is highly versatile and applicable to a range of other small molecules, underpinning several new, soon-to-be-trademarked over-the-counter (OTC) products."

Exousia Pro, Inc. confirms that all current and planned research and product development activities involve hemp-derived cannabinoids compliant with the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill (containing less than 0.3% ?9-THC on a dry-weight basis). The company does not engage in, or will engage in, any business involving marijuana or Schedule I controlled substances under U.S. federal law.

About Exousia Pro, Inc.

Exousia Pro, Inc. (EXO), a leader in exosome-based biotechnology, develops and manufactures mammalian and plant-derived exosomes using proprietary technologies for nucleic acid loading and targeted delivery to tissues and cells. EXO's breakthrough platform enables the custom production of exosomes with enhanced genetic functionality, capable of selectively targeting specific cells to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs. These engineered exosomes have demonstrated the potential to target cancer stem cells, the primary drivers of recurrence and metastasis in various cancers, including glioblastoma and pancreatic cancer, thereby improving patient responsiveness to anticancer therapies. The same platform technology also holds promise for treating a broad spectrum of viral infections.

For more information, please visit: www.exousiapro.com

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Exousia Pro, Inc.'s forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the parties' future level of business. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Exousia Pro, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

