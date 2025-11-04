DistillerSR Inc.: DistillerSR and Elsevier to Collaborate on the Integration of Elsevier's Embase and DistillerSR's Evidence Management Platform

DistillerSR's literature review platform to provide turn-key integrated access to Embase' API, greatly enhancing and simplifying the review process

OTTAWA, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / DistillerSR, the market leader in AI-enabled literature review automation and evidence management, today announced an agreement with Elsevier that will provide direct integration between DistillerSR and Elsevier's premier biomedical database, Embase. This collaboration will accelerate literature evidence synthesis, improve data quality, and provide faster insights for clinical research and regulatory submissions. The agreement ensures customers can analyze Embase content using DistillerSR's AI capabilities while remaining license and copyright compliant.

By enabling users to search, import, and enrich Embase references from within the DistillerSR platform, the integration eliminates manual processes thereby reducing cost and provides greater control and oversight over content procurement and content management. Once content has been retrieved, DistillerSR's AI capabilities then significantly accelerate the screening, data extraction, and reporting processes, ensuring data quality, auditability, and compliance.

"DistillerSR remains committed to continuous innovation and to driving down the cost of research while enhancing accuracy and data provenance," said Peter O'Blenis, CEO, DistillerSR. "Through this direct integration with Embase, our customers can now leverage a fully integrated, traceable, and audit-ready workflow to drive richer insights, improve downstream reporting, and enable faster time to regulatory and commercial outcomes, all within a copyright compliant infrastructure."

Mirit Eldor, Managing Director, Life Sciences Solutions, Elsevier, said: "Our goal is to meet customers where they work and, for that, we ensure that our content and data can be accessed in the best way for customers. Embase is available as a digital database, as an API, and we're pleased to collaborate with DistillerSR to deliver Embase directly into customer workflows via the DistillerSR literature review platform where customers can access trusted insights their way, as we advance human progress together."

The Embase integration is part of DistillerSR's ongoing commitment to delivering a best-in-class, integrated literature review and evidence management platform to support faster, more cost effective, and more sustainable research.

Elsevier's Embase is a comprehensive biomedical and pharmacological database. It contains over 40 million records from more than 8,500 journals worldwide, with a strong focus on drug and pharmaceutical research, pharmacology, toxicology, and medical devices. Embase is recognized by regulatory bodies for discovering adverse events and supports thorough literature analysis for systematic reviews with deeply indexed content, guided PICO search, and extensive filters. It is updated daily with approximately 8,000 new records and utilizes the Emtree thesaurus for robust indexing.

DistillerSR is trusted by global research organizations, including more than 80% of the largest pharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations, governments, NGOs, and academic institutions.

