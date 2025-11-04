Anzeige
WKN: 164682 | ISIN: GB0032273343 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.11.2025 17:06 Uhr
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 04

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Christopher Granville

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR (Director)

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

b)

LEI

213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

ISIN: GB0032273343

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£7.975

1000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

04 November 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)


