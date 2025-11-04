Newsmax Inc.: Newsmax to Attend the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company") today announced that management, including CEO Christopher Ruddy, will attend the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference being held in New York City from November 18-19, 2025.

Management and Mr. Ruddy will be available for 1x1 meetings throughout the conference. For more information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your RBC Capital Markets representative.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major pay TV providers. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches more than 20 million combined followers. Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

