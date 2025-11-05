

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $92.08 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $69.40 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $476.97 million from $435.26 million last year.



Essential Utilities, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $92.08 Mln. vs. $69.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $476.97 Mln vs. $435.26 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News