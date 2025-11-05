

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Demant A/S (DEMANT.CO, WILYY), a hearing healthcare group, reported that its third quarter revenues rose about 1% to 5.454 billion Danish Kroner from 5.401 billion Kroner last year. The 3% organic growth in third quarter was driven by solid performance in Hearing Care. However, the hearing aid market remained softer than usual, with a sequential slowdown observed in the U.S. commercial market.



The hearing aid market remained softer than normal with sequential slowdown in US commercial market.



The company expects organic growth in the range of 1-3% for 2025, with EBIT anticipated to be between 3.900 billion Kroner and 4.300 billion Kroner. Both metrics are likely to land toward the lower end of the forecast range.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News