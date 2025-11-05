Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer through immune modulation, today announced the presentation of updated preclinical data for MaaT034, its next generation drug candidate to be evaluated to improve patient responses to immunotherapy in combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors at the 40th Society for Immunotherapy Cancer Annual Meeting in National Harbor, MD held from November 5 to 9, 2025. The SITC Annual Meeting is one of the world's leading scientific and medical conferences focused on cancer immunotherapy. The dataset demonstrates compelling anti-tumor efficacy results and immune activation in germ-free mouse models. New analyses of multi-omic data from these models amplify the results previously presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in April 2025.

MaaT034, the first-in-class co-cultured full ecosystem product, is designed to optimize intestinal microbiome functions and improve patient responses to immunotherapy in combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICIs). MaaT034 is part of the Company's MET-C platform, which leverages AI-driven co-culture technology to create donor-independent synthetic microbiome ecosystems at industrial scale, targeting specific disease indications.

To guide further development of MaaT034 in immuno-oncology, and in addition to its preclinical program, MaaT Pharma is also participating in two exploratory, investigator-sponsored clinical trials evaluating its donor-derived drug candidates (MaaT013 and MaaT033), respectively in metastatic melanoma and in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Key findings from the presentation at SITC include:

Metagenomic analysis shows that MaaT034 successfully engrafts in the gut of germ-free mice and reproduces the microbial functions of native-based microbiome ecosystems.

MaaT034 improves dendritic cell (DC)-mediated T cell activation and potentiates anti-tumor effects mediated by anti-PD-1 checkpoint blockade in vitro

70% of MaaT034 microbial species engraft in mice, ensuring an enduring presence of beneficial bacteria in the gut environment. In human FMT studies, the level of engraftment is significantly associated with positive clinical outcomes across multiple indications, as shown by a recent comprehensive meta-analysis 1

MaaT034 increases the production of key microbial-derived metabolites such as short-chain fatty acids, secondary bile acids, and tryptophan metabolites in germ-free mice. This translates into an improved gastrointestinal physiology as evidenced by gut mucosal restoration.

MaaT034 optimizes anti-PD1 mediated activity in tumor-bearing, germ-free mice. While anti-PD1 alone reduced tumor growth by 10%, the combination of anti-PD1 and MaaT034 resulted in a 83.7% tumor growth reduction (compared to a 24.2% reduction when using a single strain of Akkermansia muciniphila2 bacteria). These results demonstrate that improved tumor control is achieved with anti-PD1 in combination with MaaT034, as compared to PD-1 alone or in combination with a reference single bacterial strain.

"With MaaT034, we are entering a new phase in our drug platform development, one that leverages our deep experience in the development of complex microbiome therapies and cutting-edge computational analysis to build a next-generation drug candidate capable of enhancing patient response to immunotherapy," said Sheri Simmons, PhD, Acting Chief Scientific Officer, MaaT Pharma. "These findings strongly support advancing our donor-independent, synthetic microbiome therapy and we look forward to bringing MaaT034 into clinical development."

Details of poster presentation:

Abstract number: 1150

Title: MaaT034, a new co-cultured microbiome ecosystem therapy candidate, potentiates anti-PD1 mediated antitumoral activity in germ-free mice

Presentation Day: Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025

Primary Category: Microbiome and Other Environmental Factors

Upcoming investor and medical conferences participation

November 19-21, 2025 Société Francophone de Greffe de Moelle et de Thérapie Cellulaire (SFGM-TC) annual meeting in Geneva, Switzerland

November 25, 2025 Investir Day event in Paris, France

December 6-9, 2025 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting in Orlando, Fl, USA

About MaaT034

MaaT034, currently in preclinical development, is a next-generation donor-independent full ecosystem synthetic microbiome therapy, dedicated to improving patient responses to immunotherapy in combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors. Developed using the Company's co-culturing proprietary MET-C platform, MaaT034 is optimized for large-scale production in oncology. Previous presented preclinical data showed that MaaT034 produced key metabolites, recognized as promoting gut barrier restoration and modulating immune responses, such as Short-Chain Fatty Acids (SCFA), secondary bile acids, and tryptophan derivatives. These data support the role of MaaT034 in gut barrier repair and in T cell reactivation either in combination with anti-PD1 or with anti-PD-L1. By enhancing gut barrier repair and modulating immune responses, MaaT034 is expected to complement the action of these immunotherapeutic agents, potentially improving their efficacy in treating solid tumors cancer.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma is a leading, late-stage clinical company focused on developing innovative gut microbiome-driven therapies to modulate the immune system and enhance cancer patient survival. Supported by a talented team committed to making a difference for patients worldwide, the Company was founded in 2014 and is based in Lyon, France. As a pioneer, MaaT Pharma is leading the way in bringing the first microbiome-driven immunomodulator in oncology. Using its proprietary pooling and co-cultivation technologies, MaaT Pharma develops high diversity, standardized drug candidates, aiming at extending life of cancer patients. MaaT Pharma has been listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT) since 2021.

Forward-looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim", "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

1 Ianiro, G., Puncochár, M., Karcher, N. et al. Variability of strain engraftment and predictability of microbiome composition after fecal microbiota transplantation across different diseases. Nat Med 28, 1913-1923 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-022-01964-3

2 Akkermansia muciniphila is a commensal bacterium naturally present in large quantities in the gut microbiota of healthy people.

