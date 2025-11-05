Das Instrument U770 AU0000369662 MCLAREN MINERALS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.11.2025The instrument U770 AU0000369662 MCLAREN MINERALS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2025Das Instrument 8SW BMG0451H2087 ARCHER LTD. NEW DL 0,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.11.2025The instrument 8SW BMG0451H2087 ARCHER LTD. NEW DL 0,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2025Das Instrument 6RQ1 HK0000990694 CCIAM FUTURE ENERGY LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.11.2025The instrument 6RQ1 HK0000990694 CCIAM FUTURE ENERGY LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2025Das Instrument T0X JP3646700009 NAKAYAMA FUDOUSAN CO.LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.11.2025The instrument T0X JP3646700009 NAKAYAMA FUDOUSAN CO.LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2025Das Instrument 7UM0 NO0013524942 ZELLUNA ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2025The instrument 7UM0 NO0013524942 ZELLUNA ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2025Das Instrument 4TG CA00792D1033 ADVANCED GOLD EXPLOR.INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.11.2025The instrument 4TG CA00792D1033 ADVANCED GOLD EXPLOR.INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2025Das Instrument NUB AU000000NGY3 NUENERGY GAS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.11.2025The instrument NUB AU000000NGY3 NUENERGY GAS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2025