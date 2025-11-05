Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Statement re insider information under MAR

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the 'Company')

Statement re Inside Information under MAR

The Company advises that it has today entered into a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's annual results for the year ended 30 September 2025.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2025.

5 November 2025

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69