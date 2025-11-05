Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05

5 November 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1850.1553 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 4 November 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 30,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1842.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1862.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1850.1553

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,571,054. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,571,054. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1850.1553 30,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 55 1860.00 08:25:15 00077762203TRLO0 XLON 244 1862.00 08:42:07 00077762830TRLO0 XLON 47 1858.00 08:42:56 00077762864TRLO0 XLON 197 1858.00 08:42:56 00077762863TRLO0 XLON 245 1854.00 09:03:28 00077763723TRLO0 XLON 213 1860.00 09:10:32 00077763992TRLO0 XLON 264 1860.00 09:10:32 00077763991TRLO0 XLON 54 1860.00 09:10:32 00077763989TRLO0 XLON 274 1860.00 09:10:32 00077763993TRLO0 XLON 39 1856.00 09:28:57 00077764999TRLO0 XLON 195 1856.00 09:28:57 00077764998TRLO0 XLON 32 1850.00 09:48:15 00077765690TRLO0 XLON 4 1850.00 09:48:15 00077765691TRLO0 XLON 170 1850.00 09:48:15 00077765692TRLO0 XLON 4 1850.00 09:56:47 00077765957TRLO0 XLON 31 1850.00 09:56:52 00077765959TRLO0 XLON 36 1850.00 09:56:52 00077765958TRLO0 XLON 17 1850.00 09:57:00 00077765962TRLO0 XLON 38 1850.00 10:00:24 00077766087TRLO0 XLON 25 1848.00 10:09:09 00077766605TRLO0 XLON 1 1850.00 10:10:48 00077766762TRLO0 XLON 80 1850.00 10:10:48 00077766761TRLO0 XLON 13 1850.00 10:10:48 00077766760TRLO0 XLON 56 1850.00 10:10:48 00077766759TRLO0 XLON 91 1850.00 10:10:48 00077766758TRLO0 XLON 18 1850.00 10:10:48 00077766757TRLO0 XLON 20000 1850.00 10:12:05 00077766803TRLO0 XLON 276 1846.00 10:16:24 00077766971TRLO0 XLON 138 1844.00 10:33:50 00077767666TRLO0 XLON 129 1844.00 10:33:50 00077767665TRLO0 XLON 56 1850.00 10:52:36 00077768563TRLO0 XLON 99 1850.00 10:52:36 00077768562TRLO0 XLON 230 1850.00 11:02:15 00077768949TRLO0 XLON 239 1848.00 11:29:46 00077770136TRLO0 XLON 234 1846.00 11:54:09 00077770821TRLO0 XLON 70 1846.00 11:54:09 00077770824TRLO0 XLON 210 1846.00 11:54:09 00077770823TRLO0 XLON 8 1844.00 11:54:27 00077770865TRLO0 XLON 276 1842.00 12:05:00 00077771154TRLO0 XLON 251 1842.00 12:20:50 00077771452TRLO0 XLON 8 1842.00 13:12:31 00077772958TRLO0 XLON 5 1842.00 13:12:31 00077772957TRLO0 XLON 78 1842.00 13:12:31 00077772956TRLO0 XLON 7 1842.00 13:12:31 00077772955TRLO0 XLON 3 1842.00 13:21:31 00077773209TRLO0 XLON 63 1844.00 13:28:00 00077773325TRLO0 XLON 205 1844.00 13:28:00 00077773324TRLO0 XLON 7 1844.00 13:39:00 00077773632TRLO0 XLON 2 1844.00 13:39:00 00077773633TRLO0 XLON 96 1844.00 13:44:56 00077773780TRLO0 XLON 60 1844.00 13:44:56 00077773779TRLO0 XLON 110 1844.00 13:44:56 00077773778TRLO0 XLON 43 1846.00 13:54:46 00077774132TRLO0 XLON 5 1846.00 13:54:46 00077774133TRLO0 XLON 35 1846.00 13:54:47 00077774135TRLO0 XLON 118 1846.00 13:54:47 00077774134TRLO0 XLON 250 1848.00 13:59:44 00077774262TRLO0 XLON 6 1848.00 14:02:40 00077774371TRLO0 XLON 5 1848.00 14:02:40 00077774370TRLO0 XLON 74 1848.00 14:02:40 00077774369TRLO0 XLON 74 1848.00 14:02:40 00077774368TRLO0 XLON 132 1848.00 14:02:40 00077774367TRLO0 XLON 143 1850.00 14:07:30 00077774510TRLO0 XLON 100 1850.00 14:07:30 00077774509TRLO0 XLON 14 1850.00 14:07:30 00077774508TRLO0 XLON 241 1846.00 14:13:19 00077774736TRLO0 XLON 268 1844.00 14:22:52 00077775123TRLO0 XLON 18 1844.00 14:38:06 00077776093TRLO0 XLON 138 1844.00 14:38:06 00077776092TRLO0 XLON 80 1844.00 14:38:32 00077776100TRLO0 XLON 90 1850.00 14:46:33 00077776663TRLO0 XLON 55 1850.00 14:46:33 00077776662TRLO0 XLON 95 1850.00 14:46:33 00077776661TRLO0 XLON 65 1850.00 14:48:33 00077776815TRLO0 XLON 85 1850.00 14:48:33 00077776814TRLO0 XLON 95 1850.00 14:48:33 00077776813TRLO0 XLON 231 1850.00 14:51:09 00077776992TRLO0 XLON 16 1850.00 14:51:09 00077776991TRLO0 XLON 246 1856.00 15:00:27 00077777708TRLO0 XLON 224 1858.00 15:22:08 00077779371TRLO0 XLON 41 1858.00 15:22:08 00077779374TRLO0 XLON 7 1858.00 15:22:08 00077779373TRLO0 XLON 5 1858.00 15:22:08 00077779372TRLO0 XLON 71 1860.00 15:30:00 00077779885TRLO0 XLON 55 1860.00 15:30:00 00077779884TRLO0 XLON 7 1860.00 15:30:00 00077779883TRLO0 XLON 168 1860.00 15:30:00 00077779882TRLO0 XLON 37 1860.00 15:30:00 00077779881TRLO0 XLON 15 1858.00 15:30:00 00077779880TRLO0 XLON 7 1858.00 15:30:00 00077779879TRLO0 XLON 56 1854.00 15:44:42 00077781131TRLO0 XLON 21 1854.00 15:44:42 00077781130TRLO0 XLON 171 1854.00 15:44:42 00077781129TRLO0 XLON 12 1854.00 15:44:42 00077781127TRLO0 XLON 1078 1850.00 15:46:29 00077781352TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916