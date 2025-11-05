Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05
5 November 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1850.1553 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
4 November 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
30,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1842.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1862.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1850.1553
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,571,054. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,571,054. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1850.1553
30,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
55
1860.00
08:25:15
00077762203TRLO0
XLON
244
1862.00
08:42:07
00077762830TRLO0
XLON
47
1858.00
08:42:56
00077762864TRLO0
XLON
197
1858.00
08:42:56
00077762863TRLO0
XLON
245
1854.00
09:03:28
00077763723TRLO0
XLON
213
1860.00
09:10:32
00077763992TRLO0
XLON
264
1860.00
09:10:32
00077763991TRLO0
XLON
54
1860.00
09:10:32
00077763989TRLO0
XLON
274
1860.00
09:10:32
00077763993TRLO0
XLON
39
1856.00
09:28:57
00077764999TRLO0
XLON
195
1856.00
09:28:57
00077764998TRLO0
XLON
32
1850.00
09:48:15
00077765690TRLO0
XLON
4
1850.00
09:48:15
00077765691TRLO0
XLON
170
1850.00
09:48:15
00077765692TRLO0
XLON
4
1850.00
09:56:47
00077765957TRLO0
XLON
31
1850.00
09:56:52
00077765959TRLO0
XLON
36
1850.00
09:56:52
00077765958TRLO0
XLON
17
1850.00
09:57:00
00077765962TRLO0
XLON
38
1850.00
10:00:24
00077766087TRLO0
XLON
25
1848.00
10:09:09
00077766605TRLO0
XLON
1
1850.00
10:10:48
00077766762TRLO0
XLON
80
1850.00
10:10:48
00077766761TRLO0
XLON
13
1850.00
10:10:48
00077766760TRLO0
XLON
56
1850.00
10:10:48
00077766759TRLO0
XLON
91
1850.00
10:10:48
00077766758TRLO0
XLON
18
1850.00
10:10:48
00077766757TRLO0
XLON
20000
1850.00
10:12:05
00077766803TRLO0
XLON
276
1846.00
10:16:24
00077766971TRLO0
XLON
138
1844.00
10:33:50
00077767666TRLO0
XLON
129
1844.00
10:33:50
00077767665TRLO0
XLON
56
1850.00
10:52:36
00077768563TRLO0
XLON
99
1850.00
10:52:36
00077768562TRLO0
XLON
230
1850.00
11:02:15
00077768949TRLO0
XLON
239
1848.00
11:29:46
00077770136TRLO0
XLON
234
1846.00
11:54:09
00077770821TRLO0
XLON
70
1846.00
11:54:09
00077770824TRLO0
XLON
210
1846.00
11:54:09
00077770823TRLO0
XLON
8
1844.00
11:54:27
00077770865TRLO0
XLON
276
1842.00
12:05:00
00077771154TRLO0
XLON
251
1842.00
12:20:50
00077771452TRLO0
XLON
8
1842.00
13:12:31
00077772958TRLO0
XLON
5
1842.00
13:12:31
00077772957TRLO0
XLON
78
1842.00
13:12:31
00077772956TRLO0
XLON
7
1842.00
13:12:31
00077772955TRLO0
XLON
3
1842.00
13:21:31
00077773209TRLO0
XLON
63
1844.00
13:28:00
00077773325TRLO0
XLON
205
1844.00
13:28:00
00077773324TRLO0
XLON
7
1844.00
13:39:00
00077773632TRLO0
XLON
2
1844.00
13:39:00
00077773633TRLO0
XLON
96
1844.00
13:44:56
00077773780TRLO0
XLON
60
1844.00
13:44:56
00077773779TRLO0
XLON
110
1844.00
13:44:56
00077773778TRLO0
XLON
43
1846.00
13:54:46
00077774132TRLO0
XLON
5
1846.00
13:54:46
00077774133TRLO0
XLON
35
1846.00
13:54:47
00077774135TRLO0
XLON
118
1846.00
13:54:47
00077774134TRLO0
XLON
250
1848.00
13:59:44
00077774262TRLO0
XLON
6
1848.00
14:02:40
00077774371TRLO0
XLON
5
1848.00
14:02:40
00077774370TRLO0
XLON
74
1848.00
14:02:40
00077774369TRLO0
XLON
74
1848.00
14:02:40
00077774368TRLO0
XLON
132
1848.00
14:02:40
00077774367TRLO0
XLON
143
1850.00
14:07:30
00077774510TRLO0
XLON
100
1850.00
14:07:30
00077774509TRLO0
XLON
14
1850.00
14:07:30
00077774508TRLO0
XLON
241
1846.00
14:13:19
00077774736TRLO0
XLON
268
1844.00
14:22:52
00077775123TRLO0
XLON
18
1844.00
14:38:06
00077776093TRLO0
XLON
138
1844.00
14:38:06
00077776092TRLO0
XLON
80
1844.00
14:38:32
00077776100TRLO0
XLON
90
1850.00
14:46:33
00077776663TRLO0
XLON
55
1850.00
14:46:33
00077776662TRLO0
XLON
95
1850.00
14:46:33
00077776661TRLO0
XLON
65
1850.00
14:48:33
00077776815TRLO0
XLON
85
1850.00
14:48:33
00077776814TRLO0
XLON
95
1850.00
14:48:33
00077776813TRLO0
XLON
231
1850.00
14:51:09
00077776992TRLO0
XLON
16
1850.00
14:51:09
00077776991TRLO0
XLON
246
1856.00
15:00:27
00077777708TRLO0
XLON
224
1858.00
15:22:08
00077779371TRLO0
XLON
41
1858.00
15:22:08
00077779374TRLO0
XLON
7
1858.00
15:22:08
00077779373TRLO0
XLON
5
1858.00
15:22:08
00077779372TRLO0
XLON
71
1860.00
15:30:00
00077779885TRLO0
XLON
55
1860.00
15:30:00
00077779884TRLO0
XLON
7
1860.00
15:30:00
00077779883TRLO0
XLON
168
1860.00
15:30:00
00077779882TRLO0
XLON
37
1860.00
15:30:00
00077779881TRLO0
XLON
15
1858.00
15:30:00
00077779880TRLO0
XLON
7
1858.00
15:30:00
00077779879TRLO0
XLON
56
1854.00
15:44:42
00077781131TRLO0
XLON
21
1854.00
15:44:42
00077781130TRLO0
XLON
171
1854.00
15:44:42
00077781129TRLO0
XLON
12
1854.00
15:44:42
00077781127TRLO0
XLON
1078
1850.00
15:46:29
00077781352TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916