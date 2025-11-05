Anzeige
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05

5 November 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1850.1553 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

4 November 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

30,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1842.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1862.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1850.1553

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,571,054. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,571,054. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1850.1553

30,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

55

1860.00

08:25:15

00077762203TRLO0

XLON

244

1862.00

08:42:07

00077762830TRLO0

XLON

47

1858.00

08:42:56

00077762864TRLO0

XLON

197

1858.00

08:42:56

00077762863TRLO0

XLON

245

1854.00

09:03:28

00077763723TRLO0

XLON

213

1860.00

09:10:32

00077763992TRLO0

XLON

264

1860.00

09:10:32

00077763991TRLO0

XLON

54

1860.00

09:10:32

00077763989TRLO0

XLON

274

1860.00

09:10:32

00077763993TRLO0

XLON

39

1856.00

09:28:57

00077764999TRLO0

XLON

195

1856.00

09:28:57

00077764998TRLO0

XLON

32

1850.00

09:48:15

00077765690TRLO0

XLON

4

1850.00

09:48:15

00077765691TRLO0

XLON

170

1850.00

09:48:15

00077765692TRLO0

XLON

4

1850.00

09:56:47

00077765957TRLO0

XLON

31

1850.00

09:56:52

00077765959TRLO0

XLON

36

1850.00

09:56:52

00077765958TRLO0

XLON

17

1850.00

09:57:00

00077765962TRLO0

XLON

38

1850.00

10:00:24

00077766087TRLO0

XLON

25

1848.00

10:09:09

00077766605TRLO0

XLON

1

1850.00

10:10:48

00077766762TRLO0

XLON

80

1850.00

10:10:48

00077766761TRLO0

XLON

13

1850.00

10:10:48

00077766760TRLO0

XLON

56

1850.00

10:10:48

00077766759TRLO0

XLON

91

1850.00

10:10:48

00077766758TRLO0

XLON

18

1850.00

10:10:48

00077766757TRLO0

XLON

20000

1850.00

10:12:05

00077766803TRLO0

XLON

276

1846.00

10:16:24

00077766971TRLO0

XLON

138

1844.00

10:33:50

00077767666TRLO0

XLON

129

1844.00

10:33:50

00077767665TRLO0

XLON

56

1850.00

10:52:36

00077768563TRLO0

XLON

99

1850.00

10:52:36

00077768562TRLO0

XLON

230

1850.00

11:02:15

00077768949TRLO0

XLON

239

1848.00

11:29:46

00077770136TRLO0

XLON

234

1846.00

11:54:09

00077770821TRLO0

XLON

70

1846.00

11:54:09

00077770824TRLO0

XLON

210

1846.00

11:54:09

00077770823TRLO0

XLON

8

1844.00

11:54:27

00077770865TRLO0

XLON

276

1842.00

12:05:00

00077771154TRLO0

XLON

251

1842.00

12:20:50

00077771452TRLO0

XLON

8

1842.00

13:12:31

00077772958TRLO0

XLON

5

1842.00

13:12:31

00077772957TRLO0

XLON

78

1842.00

13:12:31

00077772956TRLO0

XLON

7

1842.00

13:12:31

00077772955TRLO0

XLON

3

1842.00

13:21:31

00077773209TRLO0

XLON

63

1844.00

13:28:00

00077773325TRLO0

XLON

205

1844.00

13:28:00

00077773324TRLO0

XLON

7

1844.00

13:39:00

00077773632TRLO0

XLON

2

1844.00

13:39:00

00077773633TRLO0

XLON

96

1844.00

13:44:56

00077773780TRLO0

XLON

60

1844.00

13:44:56

00077773779TRLO0

XLON

110

1844.00

13:44:56

00077773778TRLO0

XLON

43

1846.00

13:54:46

00077774132TRLO0

XLON

5

1846.00

13:54:46

00077774133TRLO0

XLON

35

1846.00

13:54:47

00077774135TRLO0

XLON

118

1846.00

13:54:47

00077774134TRLO0

XLON

250

1848.00

13:59:44

00077774262TRLO0

XLON

6

1848.00

14:02:40

00077774371TRLO0

XLON

5

1848.00

14:02:40

00077774370TRLO0

XLON

74

1848.00

14:02:40

00077774369TRLO0

XLON

74

1848.00

14:02:40

00077774368TRLO0

XLON

132

1848.00

14:02:40

00077774367TRLO0

XLON

143

1850.00

14:07:30

00077774510TRLO0

XLON

100

1850.00

14:07:30

00077774509TRLO0

XLON

14

1850.00

14:07:30

00077774508TRLO0

XLON

241

1846.00

14:13:19

00077774736TRLO0

XLON

268

1844.00

14:22:52

00077775123TRLO0

XLON

18

1844.00

14:38:06

00077776093TRLO0

XLON

138

1844.00

14:38:06

00077776092TRLO0

XLON

80

1844.00

14:38:32

00077776100TRLO0

XLON

90

1850.00

14:46:33

00077776663TRLO0

XLON

55

1850.00

14:46:33

00077776662TRLO0

XLON

95

1850.00

14:46:33

00077776661TRLO0

XLON

65

1850.00

14:48:33

00077776815TRLO0

XLON

85

1850.00

14:48:33

00077776814TRLO0

XLON

95

1850.00

14:48:33

00077776813TRLO0

XLON

231

1850.00

14:51:09

00077776992TRLO0

XLON

16

1850.00

14:51:09

00077776991TRLO0

XLON

246

1856.00

15:00:27

00077777708TRLO0

XLON

224

1858.00

15:22:08

00077779371TRLO0

XLON

41

1858.00

15:22:08

00077779374TRLO0

XLON

7

1858.00

15:22:08

00077779373TRLO0

XLON

5

1858.00

15:22:08

00077779372TRLO0

XLON

71

1860.00

15:30:00

00077779885TRLO0

XLON

55

1860.00

15:30:00

00077779884TRLO0

XLON

7

1860.00

15:30:00

00077779883TRLO0

XLON

168

1860.00

15:30:00

00077779882TRLO0

XLON

37

1860.00

15:30:00

00077779881TRLO0

XLON

15

1858.00

15:30:00

00077779880TRLO0

XLON

7

1858.00

15:30:00

00077779879TRLO0

XLON

56

1854.00

15:44:42

00077781131TRLO0

XLON

21

1854.00

15:44:42

00077781130TRLO0

XLON

171

1854.00

15:44:42

00077781129TRLO0

XLON

12

1854.00

15:44:42

00077781127TRLO0

XLON

1078

1850.00

15:46:29

00077781352TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


